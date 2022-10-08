Belfast-born Tory MP Conor Burns sacked after allegedly ‘touching young man’s thigh’

The incident allegedly occurred during the party's conference

Former NIO minister Conor Burns has been sacked as a Conservative minister and suspended as a Tory MP after eyewitnesses allegedly saw him touching a young man's thigh at a hotel bar, according to reports from the BBC.

One eyewitness claims that they saw Mr Burns touch the man – who is understood to have not been known to him – during the early hours of Tuesday, in Birmingham’s Hyatt Regency hotel bar.

The incident allegedly occurred during the party's conference, and had multiple onlookers, one of whom is believed to have told Mr Burns to stop what he was doing.

This claim has been disputed by friends of the Bournemouth West MP and the Belfast-born politician has further denied any wrongdoing himself.

The BBC said that it has not spoken to, or heard the account, of the individual the ex-minister was seen with.

Downing Street has not commented further on the circumstances surrounding Mr Burns’ dismissal on Friday afternoon.

A Conservative spokesperson confirmed the British trade minister had been asked to leave government “with immediate effect” by the Prime Minister Liz Truss following a complaint of serious misconduct.

It is also understood that concerns were raised about "inappropriate comments" made by Mr Burns on that night.

Friends of the MP maintained that he was very drunk and that his inebriation was further exacerbated by pain medication he was taking as he had hurt his ribs.

An ally of the sacked minister told the BBC: "He feels imprisoned without any of the process of the police or a trial."

The source added that his career has been ruined, as even if he were to be exonerated and the whip was restored, he would have lost his ministerial role.

The prime minister is reported to have not spoken to Mr Burns since his sacking.

Conservative sources have suggested that Liz Truss was determined to use this incident to demonstrate her authority, with one stating: "The prime minister has been clear that the highest standards in public life must be maintained."