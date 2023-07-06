BBC's Stephan Nolan cleared over cutting off SDLP politician in on-air bust-up over loyalist group

The Sunday World has learned the BBC received 115 complaints after the on-air clash between Nolan and Mr O’Toole

The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) introduced a flag protocol. Pictured at the launch David Campbell, Jim Wilson, Jackie McDonald and Winston Irvine.Picture By: Pacemaker Press.

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan was justified in kicking a politician off his radio show during a heated discussion about loyalist paramilitaries, an investigation has found.

On March 3 this year, Nolan abruptly took SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole off air during a debate about a group which represents the UVF and the UDA.

The SDLP were furious with Nolan and said it would not allow any of its elected representatives to appear on his Radio Ulster programme again until it received an assurance from BBC bosses they would be “treated properly”.

The Sunday World has learned the BBC received 115 complaints after the on-air clash between Nolan and Mr O’Toole.

The SDLP's Matthew O'Toole

However, we can also reveal an investigation by the BBC’s Executive Complaints Unit (ECU) has found Nolan was justified in how he treated the SDLP man.

In its report into the matter, the ECU said the complaints claimed Nolan had cut off the South Belfast MLA without giving him a “reasonable chance” to state his case about what David Campbell, the chair of the Loyalist Communities Council (LCC), had said in a broadcast interview the previous evening.

The LCC was set up in 2015 and claims to speak on behalf of a number of loyalist paramilitary groups.

The ECU said it considered the complaint against Nolan against the standards for “due impartiality” set out in the BBC Editorial Guidelines.

The Loyalist Communities Council (LCC) introduced a flag protocol. Pictured at the launch David Campbell, Jim Wilson, Jackie McDonald and Winston Irvine.Picture By: Pacemaker Press.

“The subject under discussion was comments that had been made about the position of the LCC’s member organisations (including the UVF and UDA) in relation to the Windsor Framework,” the report states.

“The ECU understood the programme’s editorial team had concerns about the potential for defamation, notwithstanding the efforts that had been made to mitigate this risk.

“In the Unit’s view this was sufficient to justify Mr Nolan’s decision to conclude the interview.”

The Sunday World contacted Nolan to get his response to the ECU investigation, but he did not get back to us.

No one from the SDLP has appeared on the Stephen Nolan Show on Radio Ulster since the on-air clash in March.

Representatives from the party have met Adam Smyth, the director of BBC Northern Ireland, to discuss the matter and it is understood there are plans for a further meeting.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme in April, Mr Smyth defended the decision to take Mr O’Toole off air.

“You will make a decision, as the Nolan team made a decision in the case of Matthew O’Toole, from time to time where an interview has to be stopped because we’re getting into territory where an interview is either editorially or legally risky,” said the BBC NI boss.

“That’s why we took the decision that we took that day. And that decision was backed by our head of legal at BBC.”

The on-air row on March 3 was in relation to comments made by Mr Campbell on BBC NI’s The View programme the previous evening about the new Windsor Framework agreement between the UK and EU.

Mr Campbell suggested on the programme there was a “credible threat” if “unionism and loyalism is continually undermined”.

His comments were criticised by Mr O’Toole when he appeared on the Nolan Show the following morning.

“Different political actors — including one particular political party, different media outlets and other organisations — have continued to normalise the Loyalist Communities Council and particularly the utterances of Mr Campbell, who appears on television or in front of selective committees, wearing expensive suits and sounding like a well-educated, middle-class politician,” said O’Toole.

Nolan replied: “His suit is no more expensive than yours I’m sure, and I’ve heard Mr Campbell on numerous occasions say that he is fighting every day to try and convince these organisations violence is not the way to go.”

Mr O’Toole added that “it feels a bit, to a lot of people” as if Mr Campbell is portraying “a plastic, sinister ‘bad cop good cop’ act”.

To which Nolan replied: “There was nothing sinister from Mr Campbell last night.

“The message might be sinister, the message from the UVF and the UDA pushing it through Mr Campbell might be sinister, but Mr Campbell had been asked by the BBC for an assessment of where the UVF and UDA are and he gave it.

“I think Matthew I need to insist that you talk about the UVF and the UDA and Mr Campbell is not part of those organisations.”

The SDLP politician responded: “A fairly pedantic distinction to make Stephen, but you’re entitled to make it.”

The discussion became gradually heated, as Nolan then told Mr O’Toole to not talk over him and proceeded to cut his phone line from the radio show, adding: “I’m sorry no, I can’t tolerate that on air and I’m not going to. I’m going to say thank you, Matthew, this morning.

“There is not a pedantic distinction. Mr Campbell is a law-abiding citizen and the UVF and UDA are criminals.”