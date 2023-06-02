BBC NI presenter Donna Traynor settles employment case against broadcaster

One of the BBC’s best-known faces, Ms Traynor resigned in November 2021 after nearly 33 years at the broadcaster

Donna Traynor outside the Office of the Industrial Tribunals in Belfast on Friday, where an industrial tribunal was being held, brought by her against her former employer and its Northern Ireland director, Adam Smyth (PA).

Former Newsline presenter Donna Traynor has settled an employment case taken against the BBC.

A resolution was agreed without admission of liability on Friday morning.

The terms of the settlement have not been made public.

One of the BBC’s best-known faces, Ms Traynor resigned in November 2021 after nearly 33 years at the broadcaster.

The case, taken against the BBC and its Northern Ireland director Adam Smyth, opened in Belfast on Wednesday.

Adam Smyth, director of BBC Northern Ireland, arrives at the Office of the Industrial Tribunals in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Ms Traynor’s barrister told the first day of the tribunal that she had been a victim of age, sex and disability discrimination after the proposal to move her to a radio position several days a week in 2019

However, no evidence was heard on Thursday as legal discussions took place between the parties.

On Friday morning, the settlement was announced.

Ms Traynor declined to comment to reporters as she left the hearing this morning.

But in a short statement on Twitter, she said: “My employment tribunal case is now settled and over. Many thanks to everyone who has sent me supportive messages in recent times. Wishing you well. Donna.”

A statement was also released by both parties’ legal representatives.

It said: “The dispute between Donna Traynor and the BBC and Adam Smyth has ended, without any admission on the part of either respondent.

“Donna Traynor acknowledges the BBC and Adam Smyth continue to refute strongly all the allegations made against them, including the claims made on the opening day of the tribunal.

“Both parties are pleased that this matter has been brought to a conclusion and intend to put it behind them.”

The BBC has been contacted for comment.

Ms Traynor joined the BBC in 1989 and presented radio news bulletins before moving into TV.

She has been nominated twice for the Royal Television Society award for presenter of the year.