Ban on sale of terror flags not strong enough says UUP man ahead of Apprentice Boys parade

Lundy the traitor burning at Apprentice Boys on parade in Derry. Pic. Trevor McBride.

Concerns have been raised that a council’s new crackdown on the sale of items linked to paramilitary groups does not go far enough.

There was anger last year after UVF and Parachute Regiment flags were offered for sale at roadside stalls during the Apprentice Boys’ annual Relief of Derry parade.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has now issued a new set of restrictions to prevent the sale of items linked to paramilitary groups on stalls at major events.

The ban will also include items linked to the Parachute Regiment, whose soldiers shot dead 13 people during the Bloody Sunday march in Derry in 1972.

Traders taking part in this year’s Relief of Derry march on August 12 have been warned they could be fined up to £1,000 if they try to sell such goods.

However, some councillors claim the list of banned organisations has created “grey areas” around what can and can’t be sold.

UVF and Parachute Regiment flags on sale

As well as the UVF and Parachute Regiment, items linked to these groups are banned from being sold: Continuity Army Council; Cumann na mBan; Fianna na hEireann; Irish National Liberation Army; Irish People’s Liberation Organisation; Irish Republican Army; Loyalist Volunteer Force; Orange Volunteers; Red Hand Commando; Red Hand Defenders; Saor Eire; Ulster Defence Association and Ulster Freedom Fighters.

The new restrictions in relation to what items can be sold at stalls during the parades and other big events were ratified at a council meeting last week. However, they did not receive unanimous support.

Ulster Unionist councillor Darren Guy said he believed the list was not big enough.

“I think there should be more on it and this is where there are grey areas.

“Someone could bring out something and sell it and basically say ‘well it wasn’t on the list so surely I am doing nothing wrong’.”

Alderman Guy highlighted the potential of items linked to people like loyalist paramilitary Michael Stone or IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands being sold at stalls.

“There are cases where items linked to individuals are being sold,” he said.

“I will use an example, Michael Stone. Basically, he is not linked to any paramilitary organisation and classed himself as a freelance paramilitary.

“The way when you see a Bobby Sands thing, it doesn’t mention anything about the IRA but it would be offensive to my community, just the way Michael Stone would be offensive to any right-thinking person.

“So, I do not think we are there yet and this is going to cause a lot of hassle with grey areas.”

Alderman Guy, who is a member of the Apprentice Boys, stressed the organisation had nothing to do with the stalls at the parades.

“The Apprentice Boys don’t have anything to do with these traders.

“They come along, they set up and as long as they have a licence they are allowed to do that.

“The Apprentice Boys organise the parade and they talk to the residents groups in the lead-up and the aftermath of it. That’s what they do. They have nothing to do with the trading stalls.”

Independent councillor Gary Donnelly also raised concerns about the list of organisations on the banned list.

“My problem is that those who are making the rules are calling the shots on who is acceptable and who is not acceptable.

“For me, I would like to see the RUC and B-Specials (on the list). That would be offensive to somebody else.

“There are other people who would have Frosty the Snowman on the list because someone who painted him on a window ended up in prison and a very lengthy duration out on bail with very stringent bail conditions.”

This was a reference to an incident several years ago when an image of a snowman armed with a rocket launcher and the message ‘Wishing you an explosive Christmas’ was painted on the window of the Derry headquarters of dissident republican group Saoradh.

Despite Alderman Guy and Councillor Donnelly abstaining from the vote, a proposal to introduce the new restrictions on what can be sold on council-authorised stalls was passed at the meeting.

The Bloody Sunday Trust described the sale of Parachute Regiment flags at the Derry parade last year as “insulting”.

Governor of the Apprentice Boys, Graeme Stenhouse, said that the stall on which the flags were being sold “was not associated” with his organisation.

It is understood representatives from the two groups met in the wake of the controversy to discuss how to prevent a similar situation occurring again.