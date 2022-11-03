Baby Hunter McGleenon’s mother says killer should get more jail time

Describing him as a “monster” the mother of little Hunter said the 34-year-old ‘should get a longer sentence other than them 13 years for the brutal beatings’ the child suffered before his death

Last night Nicole McGleenon pleaded with the public to write a letter of complaint to the DDP asking for the unduly lenient sentence of 13 years to Shahryar Ali to be increased.

Nicole McGleenon pleaded with the public to write a letter of complaint to the DDP asking for the unduly lenient sentence of 13 years to Shahryar Ali to be increased.

Hunter with his mum Nicole: She has pleaded with the public to write a letter of compliant to the DDP asking for the unduly linent sentence of 13 years of to be increased

The heartbroken mum of baby Hunter McGleenon who was murdered by Sharyar Ali has urged the public to help get his life sentence increased.

Taking to social media yesterday Nicole McGleenon asked the public to write to the Public Prosecution Service to get them to appeal the minimum 13-year sentence handed out to Ali on Thursday.

Describing him as a “monster” she said the 34-year-old, “should get a longer sentence other than them 13 years for the brutal beatings and killing he gave to Hunter shortly before his death.”

Nicole was present at Newry Crown Court to hear a judge send him down for at least 13 years and she could be seen outside court being consoled by friends and family after the sentence hearing.

Shortly after the hearing Nicole McGleenon posted the simple message, “Hope he rots!” with a link to a report of him being jailed for 13 years.

Hunter, who was just 1 months old, suffered a fatal head injury while Ali was looking after him for the baby's mother, Nicole McGleenon, who was with her terminally ill grandmother.

In the 48 hours preceding his tragic death, beautiful little Hunter had sustained terrible injuries all over his body which are too graphic to repeat – all inflicted by Sharyar Ali.

Monster: Baby Killer Sharyar Ali

During the night “monster” Ali left Hunter alone in a car outside a casino in Castleblayney for two-and-a-half hours while he gambled inside – before going on to murder the defenceless tot.

After the sentencing the PPS said they will consider an appeal against the sentence for being "unduly lenient".

Now we now exactly what Hunter’s devoted mum thinks about the 13 years Ali got for killing her son.

Nicole McGleenon pleaded with the public to write a letter of complaint to the DDP asking for the unduly lenient sentence of 13 years to Shahryar Ali to be increased.

She posted on Facebook: “I would appreciate if the public could leave a small reason to why Sharyar Ali should get a longer sentence other than them 13 years for the brutal beatings and killing he gave to Hunter shortly before his death.

“Your email will help us a lot to get him the longest possible sentence so please take only a few moments out of your time to help !!! WE NEED YOUR HELP !!! ”

She accompanied the post with a link to the Public Prosecution Service website where people are encouraged to write to the Director of the PPS if they believe a sentence has been “unduly lenient”.

And in an earlier post Hunter’s mum posted a similar plea to her friends.

She wrote: “Can I ask all of my friends and family to write an email to the director of Public Prosecutions asking to appeal the unduly lenient 13 year sentence given to the monster that murdered Baby Hunter please? It would mean the world to us.

“In certain types of cases the Director of Public Prosecution for Northern Ireland has a power to ask the Court of Appeal to review a sentence on the grounds that it is unduly lenient.

“An application to review a sentence must be made within 28 days from the day when the sentence was imposed. If the Court of Appeal agrees that the sentence was unduly lenient it may increase the sentence. Thank you ”

Outside court on Thursday Nicole’s sister and Hunter's aunt, Coleen McGleenon, read a statement on behalf of the family.

"This monster who murdered a defenceless baby will, at some point, get to go on to live his life whilst we will continue to grieve and struggle with ours," she said.

"No amount of time will make up for what our family have lost - not being able to see baby Hunter take his first steps, say his first words, celebrate his first birthday, or grow and develop in life. We have been robbed of life's precious gift. That monster has taken everything from us. We love and miss you Hunter, more than any words could say."

In April we revealed how Hunter would still be alive if authorities hadn’t let killer Ali slip through their fingers as he shouldn’t even have been in the country.

The Pakistani national was the subject of a UK Deportation Order as far back as 2015 – four full years before he took the life of Hunter of whom at an earlier hearing a lawyer described Ali as being a “father figure” to.

But sneaky Ali fled his base in Manchester and headed to Co Monaghan in the Republic of Ireland as far back as 2014 where incredibly he was also facing deportation procedures.

And it has emerged immigration officials believe Ali not only took part in a sham marriage in England so he could stay in the UK but the crafty killer also got a ‘proxy’ to take a language test on his behalf to help fool the authorities.

Steven.moore@sundayworld.com