Army veteran Phillip Ingram says he fears for Prince Harry’s mental health

Ingram, a veteran of 26 years, met Harry at Sandhurst at his commissioning ball at the end of the prince’s Army training.

Former Army colonel Philip Ingram says he fears for Prince Harry’s mental health following the recent revelations in his newly-published book.

The former military intelligence officer, who met the royal at Sandhurst, says Prince Harry is clearly suffering from untreated PTSD after his mother’s death and his military service.

The Tyrone man, now an international expert on cybersecurity, says he knows all the signs of the serious mental disorder from his own experience after tours in Iraq, and believes Harry needs protection, not criticism.

Philip has also slammed the outrage from military figures over Prince Harry’s admission in autobiography Spare (right) that he killed 25 Taliban during his 10 years of service as an Army pilot in two tours of Afghanistan.

“The Americans are fixated on body counts and kill numbers and his publishers know a US audience will want those numbers,” says Philip.

“There is a false horror that’s coming out from senior officers, and the Taliban wouldn’t have responded if it hadn’t been for the comments from senior British generals.

“If you read a headline that said, ‘British soldier kills Taliban in Afghanistan’ you’d say, ‘no sh*t Sherlock’.”

The Duke of Sussex has done a series of interviews to promote his book and told ITV’s Tom Bradby that he’s had a post-traumatic stress injury.

Philip Ingram

Philip believes he’s clearly got PTSD, which is displayed in his admissions of self-destructive behaviour, negative thoughts, anger, turning on those closest to him and displaying what others consider bad behaviour.

The former military man, awarded an MBE in 1996, has real concerns about the state of Harry’s mental health and says the disorder is a red flag for suicidal thoughts.

Harry has made claims of assault against Prince William and painted Queen Consort Camilla as a villain who briefed the media against him.

“He has this Machiavellian view of the world where there is this massive plot going on,” Philip told the Sunday World.

“On one of the talk shows he was downing tequila shots and he has admitted to abusing drugs. Anything that’s breaking the rules is self-destructive. What your subconscious is trying to do is say ‘help’ but the individual doesn’t see it. “The avoidance and negative thoughts are all there. Some of the ways he’s behaving are almost triggering for me. That guy is suffering what I was suffering. I’m not medically trained but I’m speaking from my lived experience.”

Philip, a veteran of 26 years, met Harry at Sandhurst at his commissioning ball at the end of the prince’s Army training.

He says the meeting was brief but the young man he met bears no resemblance to the troubled royal he’s become.

“He was a typical newly commissioned young officer with the spark of overconfidence in life in his eyes. He was running around with his mates and was clearly looking forward to a proper career in the Army.

“He was being a normal person, not a royal.

Prince Harry In Afghanistan (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“That sparkle has gone out of his eyes and his demeanour lacks the spontaneity that I saw in his behaviour. He is putting a front on, and that character almost becomes you.”

Philip believes the combination of Princess Diana’s death when Harry was just 12 and his Army experience have taken their toll and seeking therapy will not have helped if he’s not receiving the right treatment.

Taking human lives is an experience no soldier ever forgets, says the former Army man, and Harry’s declaration that he has a post-traumatic injury suggests he’s never been properly assessed.

“I disagree with him having PTSD because it’s not a medical diagnosis.

“PTSD has to be medically diagnosed and it’s life-changing and life-ending. If he hasn’t been diagnosed with PTSD, he’s not getting treated for it. He’s a massive suicide risk.

“It’s a horrible place to be. You only realise when you are out the other side and able to look back into it again, and if you don’t get to that point you are dead.”

The 57-year-old developed the condition after his tours of Iraq in 2005 and 2006.

Prince Harry In Afghanistan (Photo by John Stillwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

On the second day of Philip’s first tour as head of 1 Military Intelligence Battalion, his friend was travelling to visit him when he was blown up, and several of his colleagues were seriously injured. In a second incident he watched live footage of the aftermath of a helicopter being shot down.

“Looking at the screen I watched these people run down the road with someone’s leg on their shoulders, laughing. They wanted the bodies to be sent home incomplete and often bodies came back without heads.

“I got so low I put a loaded pistol to my head. What stopped me was a vision of my dad, and I didn’t want my soldiers having to clean my brains off the wall.

“After leaving the Army I used to carry a suicide kit with me. Through the NHS I got a brilliant therapist and came out of it a different me, but a nicer me.”

He believes the silence from the royal family about Harry’s belief he’s been persecuted has been the right one, but wife Meghan will accept his version of events.

“Meghan loves her husband dearly and sees him having real difficulties. She doesn’t understand British culture and she will be believing that all of this is caused by members of the royal family and staff and the tabloid press.

“She will want to create as much distance as possible from their nuclear family to protect them and that will reinforce him in his Machiavellian views.

“Harry has to hit the bottom and shatter.

“King Charles and Prince William are doing the right thing by not saying anything.

“They need to sit and watch and wait and when it all comes tumbling down hopefully, they’ll have a mechanism in place, a family protective bubble,” says Philip.