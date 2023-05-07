Armed officers scrambled after reports of man with ‘gun’ entering Belfast hotel

Guests were left shocked after the man entered the building shirtless at around 6.00pm.

CTSFO attend a report of a male with a gun in the Clayton Hotel in Belfast on May 7th 2023 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph) — © Kevin Scott

Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers were scrambled to a Belfast hotel following reports a man with a gun had entered the hotel and began screaming at staff and guests.

The incident happened at the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue shortly after 6pm.

Staff evacuated the hotel and informed police of the incident.

Police dog units and CTSFO officers carrying shields and assault rifles swooped on the hotel moments after the incident began.

It is understood a man entered the hotel shirtless and began to smash glass, before approaching the front desk and screaming at them to “get down”.

Having concealed what appeared to be a gun under the shirt he had removed, he then moved to the restaurant area and began screaming at guests.

It is understood the front desk staff entered a ‘safe room’ and activated a panic button to alert police and that the man was arrested shortly after their arrival.

A topless man in handcuffs was taken from the hotel by officers as crowds watched on from nearby bars.

The hotel declined to comment when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.

A large cordon remains in place at the scene. Police have been contacted for comment.