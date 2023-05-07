Armed officers scrambled after reports of man with ‘gun’ entering Belfast hotel
Guests were left shocked after the man entered the building shirtless at around 6.00pm.
Counter Terrorism Specialist Firearms Officers were scrambled to a Belfast hotel following reports a man with a gun had entered the hotel and began screaming at staff and guests.
The incident happened at the Clayton Hotel on Ormeau Avenue shortly after 6pm.
Staff evacuated the hotel and informed police of the incident.
Police dog units and CTSFO officers carrying shields and assault rifles swooped on the hotel moments after the incident began.
It is understood a man entered the hotel shirtless and began to smash glass, before approaching the front desk and screaming at them to “get down”.
Having concealed what appeared to be a gun under the shirt he had removed, he then moved to the restaurant area and began screaming at guests.
It is understood the front desk staff entered a ‘safe room’ and activated a panic button to alert police and that the man was arrested shortly after their arrival.
A topless man in handcuffs was taken from the hotel by officers as crowds watched on from nearby bars.
The hotel declined to comment when contacted by the Belfast Telegraph.
A large cordon remains in place at the scene. Police have been contacted for comment.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Ex GSOC investigator made bizarre offer to help Gerry Hutch legal team during Regency trial
Gucci Gang | Conor McGregor splurges on Gucci after making ‘easy money’ on UFC bet
Tributes | Young Dublin mum dies following long illness weeks after ‘dream’ wedding
LATE LATE NO SHOW | ‘Failed concept’ – George Hook says RTE have ‘no balls’ and Late Late Show needs to go
ALERT | Armed officers scrambled after reports of man with ‘gun’ entering Belfast hotel
Out in the street | Bruce Springsteen visits his favourite Dublin spots during Irish tour off-day
jailhouse attack | Thug who threw pot of scalding water over sleeping killer in jail gets 56 month sentence
Highly lucky | Cannabis 'connoisseur' caught with weed worth over €17k in growhouse avoids jail
vehicle seized | Two men arrested following spate of robberies in Dublin and Wicklow
'afraid' | Doctor involved in circular saw attack has car stolen from Portiuncula Hospital