Anti-terror cop in ‘football hooligan’ probe as video shows him allegedly throwing bottle

Film footage acquired by us appears to show a Northern Ireland fan throwing three beer bottles at rival football supporters during a major bar room brawl in Belfast city centre.

Polish supporters face off against the PSNI at Windsor Park

An anti-terror cop is at the centre of a PSNI probe after the Sunday World uncovered a recording allegedly showing the officer throwing a bottle during a brawl between two rival sets of football fans.

The development came after revelations on Friday that 26 PSNI officers have been investigated in the last five years over alleged sectarian behaviour.

Film footage acquired by us appears to show a Northern Ireland fan throwing three beer bottles at rival football supporters during a major bar room brawl in Belfast city centre.

Five arrests were made following the incident when Northern Ireland supporters clashed with Polish fans in a pub in 2009.

Violence erupted at various locations throughout the city prior to a World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park on Thursday March 26.

And we can reveal one of the men suspected of being at the centre of the violence 14 years ago is currently a serving PSNI anti-terror detective.

Last week, Chief Inspector Simon Walls, Head of Professional Standards, confirmed the police had launched an investigation after receiving relevant information from the Sunday World.

And we can also reveal the officer holds the highest possible vetting status and as such he is certain to be involved in planning security arrangements for US President Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland next month.

A dyed-in-the-wool Glentoran, Rangers and Northern Ireland supporter, he is pictured here wearing a replica NI international shirt while drinking with fellow green and white army fans.

But seconds after a group of Polish fans entered the pub, it is claimed he became embroiled in a brawl with them.

The video. shows a man throwing three beer bottles at opposition fans. One of the bottles was launched into the street after the Polish supporters had left the bar.

At the time the footage was recorded, the officer was employed in a different state job.

But we have learned that he joined the PSNI soon afterwards. And he later became a member of an elite anti-terror unit with the highest possible security standing.

But when Northern Ireland and Polish fans clashed in the Belfast pub prior to a crucial World Cup qualifier at Windsor Park, innocent bystanders were forced to dive for cover.

The future PSNI officer and his fellow Northern Ireland fans were allegedly filmed holding their hands in the air chanting “I’m Ulster till I die” as Polish fans entered the bar.

And just seconds later, two beer bottles are hurled at opposition supporters as they tried to scurry back outside.

Polish supporters face off against the PSNI at Windsor Park

Towards the end of the film, a third bottle is also thrown at a group of Polish fans standing outside on the street.

The PSNI officer’s full identity and social profile is known to the Sunday World, but we have declined to name him here for security reasons.

At the time of the brawl, a police spokeswoman told the press that a number of Polish supporters were arrested during trouble between rival fans.

Violence had erupted at various locations throughout south Belfast.

Fireworks, bricks and bottles were thrown when fans clashed near Windsor Park. And dogs were also deployed as the police struggled to keep opposing fans apart.

Things kicked off in the pub around 2.30pm when a group of around a dozen Polish fans walked into the popular city centre bar. Northern Ireland fans immediately began chanting “Ulster till I die” and “Who are ya?” But punches were thrown when the visitors took exception to the relentless insults being directed at them.

The entire incident was recorded on a mobile phone by a Northern Ireland fan who was inside the bar at the time. It was later uploaded onto YouTube.

A police press officer at the time also said considerable damage had been done to the pub interior when fighting broke out.

She confirmed five arrests had been made and the bar was forced to pull down the shutters for several hours to carry out a major clean-up operation.

But what the police didn’t know was that one of the alleged football hooligans involved in the fighting later became a PSNI officer.

Chief Supt Simon Walls said: “We have been made aware of online footage recorded in 2009. An investigation into this will be carried out.” It is understood the officer at the centre of the probe hasn’t been suspended from duty.

We also understand he was never charged or even questioned about the incident. Nevertheless, he became a member of an elite unit of PSNI officers tasked with tackling terrorism.

He is one of less than 200 PSNI officers allowed to communicate with MI5 and MI6 Secret Service officers without referring the matter to senior police personnel.

The so-called ‘Developed Vetting’ process linked to Level Six covers an individual’s background, including a close examination of the applicants, as well as their family, friends and associates. Applicants’ bank accounts are also thoroughly checked.

But it appears Secret Service investigators may have totally missed this officer’s alleged football hooligan past.

Only this week it emerged that a total of 26 PSNI officers have been investigated in the last five years for alleged sectarian conduct.