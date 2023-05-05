Alliance leader Naomi Long demands that ‘crime bosses are stripped of their assets’

She wants Unexplained Wealth Orders (UWO) to be used to pick the pockets of crime bosses and their cash-rich lieutenants.

LOYALIST godfathers who are “robbing their communities blind” should be stripped of their assets, Alliance leader Naomi Long demanded this week.

She says crime agencies should do more to free thousands of ordinary people who are being intimidated every day.

“It’s OK for us,” she said about the intimidation she and her party colleagues sometimes suffer while canvassing the public for votes.

“We go, we do our job and we leave but other people are living with that 24/7 and it’s just not right and that’s where I think the policing really is important.

“One of the things I did when I was Justice Minister was bring in Unexplained Wealth Orders. £50,000 minimum is all they need and if they can’t account for how they got it then it can be seized.”

The power allows police to seize property where there is reasonable grounds to suspect that a person’s known income would not be enough to allow them to obtain it.

Until now it has remained unclear what the financial threshold is that can trigger an UWO seizure and a top cop told the Policing Board last autumn they didn’t actually know.

Naomi Long is clear that figure was set at £50,000 and questions why nobody has been subjected to one in Northern Ireland yet.

She told us: “I want to see that kind of forensic investigation with HMRC and the Organised Crime Task Force actually engaging with these organisations – I keep being told the money isn’t big enough but one caravan and a flash car is all it takes to put them over the limit so the idea they aren’t earning enough – they are earning a lot.”

She also says people in those communities need to be given proper support to keep them from having to turn to the paramilitaries for help.

“We need to tackle the vulnerable situations people find themselves in, be it financial or be it mental health issues, so they can make ends meet, so they don’t turn to loan sharks or they don’t turn to drugs and end up with a debt over their heads from the paramilitary groups.

“And we need to asset-strip these organisations because if it wasn’t making the money then A, it wouldn’t be as attractive for new young people to get involved and B it wouldn’t be attractive for them (the gangs).

“Third thing we need to do is invest that money back into these communities – we need to get that money invested in good things, in education support in those communities so people can see the benefit of working with the police of bringing it to an end.

“I think what we need is for the police and the Organised Crime Task Force to start looking not just at the big organised crime gangs but actually these small organised crime gangs that are so insidious in controlling local communities.

“We know it’s thuggery, we know it’s drug dealing, we’ve seen the working out of the feud and we’ve seen UDA on UDA then the UVF jump in as well.

“It’s a turf war and the people who live in those communities are ordinary working-class people and they’re terrified.”