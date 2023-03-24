Alleged UDA boss kicked out of terror group and ordered from his home by masked men

He was one of a number of people whose homes were targeted by masked men armed with crow bars and baseball bats.

Alleged South East Antrim UDA chief Adrian Price has been kicked out of the terror gang and ordered out of his home.

The crime gang purge was sanctioned by the SEA leadership in Carrick and follows increasing tensions within the UDA.

Price was once a close and trusted associate of SEA Brigadier Gary Fisher but well placed sources say the pair had drifted apart with Fisher furious Price had refused to toe the line.

He was one of a number of people whose homes were targeted by masked men armed with crow bars and baseball bats.

Price is believed to have been at home when a mob crashed through the door of his Cedar Drive home in Newtownards.

He is not believed to have been physically assaulted but is said to have been left ``shaken’’ by the incident on Thursday evening.

Tensions in the loyalist estate are said to have been high in recent weeks with Price’s mob blamed for a number of incidents in which residents had been intimidate and extorted.

The area is predominantly controlled by the rival UVF raising concerns over a possible feud but it is understood Fisher made his move after Price failed to get back in line.

Ironically Price was a staunch Fisher ally during a damaging year long feud in 2016 in Carrick which ended with the murder of former UDA commander Geordie Gilmore.

The hit came after a lengthy feud with Fisher’s SEA unit.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Westbury said that eight masked men had attacked a property in the Cedar Drive area, using crowbars and hammers to smash doors and windows.

“The resident who was present at the time was uninjured, however has been left badly shaken by the attack,” he said.

A number of vehicles were also damaged.

There is no suggestion the UVF were involved, it was purely an ``internal’’ matter although well placed sources say the UVF would have been ``aware’’ it was going to happen.

That was to ensure they would not intervene as it was wholly a UDA issue.

Police maintained a heavy presence in the area amid fears Price may retaliate, but sources say it is unlikely.

In graffiti that appeared in the area the attacks were claimed by North Down UFF.

SEA’s power base centres on the Ratchoole estate on the edge of north Belfast and ion Carrick, but a faction set up in Newtownards and Bangor.

Price has been named in court as occupying a “command position” in South East Antrim UDA in Newtownards.

Price was one of five convicted in relation to the murder of Colin Horner in Bangor in May 2017.

Horner had been close to the Gilmore faction during the Carrick feud and had taken to social media to condemn attacks carried out by SEA.

It was enough to have him sentenced to death and he was shot in front of his infant son as he got out of his car at Bloomfield Shopping centre in Bangor.

Four men confessed to murder and were sentenced to terms of 15 and 16 years. Price was convicted of withholding information and walked free after being handed a suspended sentence.

Price and his gang have now been expelled and warned they can no longer rely on the organisation for protection.

Detective Sergeant Westbury said: “I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with inquiries to get in touch.”