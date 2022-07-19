Actor Charlie Lawson confirms he is being investigated for lighting bonfire

Lawson is famous for his role as Jim MacDonald in Coronation Street

Northern Irish actor Charlie Lawson has confirmed he’s under investigation by the Environmental Agency due to his involvement in lighting a bonfire on the Twelfth of July.

Mr Lawson, famous for his role as Jim MacDonald in Coronation Street, took to Twitter on Tuesday morning to announce his agents in both London and Northern Ireland have been contacted by the agency, alongside The Irish News who first reported on the actor was facing a probe.

Fantastic Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan last night. Charlie Lawson had the honour of lighting the bonfire. pic.twitter.com/eMG3FmiBiO — Fivemiletown District Orange (@FMTDistOrange) July 12, 2022

Writing in response to a tweet from loyalist activist Jamie Bryson, Mr Lawson said his representatives were contacted due to concerns the bonfire allegedly contained waste.

It’s believed the investigation concerns Mr Lawson's lighting of a bonfire during Fivemiletown’s Eleventh Night celebrations.

Fivemiletown District Orange Lodge took to social media on the Twelfth of July to confirm the Enniskillen-born actor lit their pyre. They said: “Fantastic Eleventh Night celebrations at Roughan last night. Charlie Lawson had the honour of lighting the bonfire.”

"Tremendous family atmosphere at the Clogher Valley Eleventh Night. Despite the showers the crowds were larger than ever,” they added.

Earlier this month, Mr Lawson helped front broadcaster GB News’ coverage of the Twelfth of July in Armagh alongside former First Minister Dame Arlene Foster.

The Environmental Agency and Mr Lawson’s management have been contacted for comment.