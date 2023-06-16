Accountant jailed for stealing client’s money facing new fraud charges

James Heaney was jailed in 2015 for a number of offences which included stealing £55,000 from a client.

Now, the Sunday World has learned 53-year-old Heaney is to be charged with tax fraud in connection with a financial services company he helped set up after he was released from prison.

Heaney was jailed for six months in October 2015 after pleading guilty to charges relating to a £70,000 VAT, tax credit and mortgage fraud.

He committed a total of 19 offences between October 2011 and February 2013.

A court was told Heaney falsely presented himself as a director of a fast food company in Derry.

The investigations into his offending began in February 2013 when Heaney contacted HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) and reported to them that he had submitted erroneous VAT returns.

The judge said he had deliberately concealed from the company directors their true VAT liabilities and instead pocketed the money. He deliberately changed the payee on company cheques to his own name and lodged the monies due to HMRC from the company into his own bank account.

The court was told that Heaney also involved his son and daughter in his offending to enable them to get mortgages to buy two houses.

Mr Heaney told Lloyds Bank the houses were for private residential purposes, but instead he rented them out to students after submitting false totals from the earnings of his son and daughter.

The judge said the directors of the company were unaware of Heaney’s offending.

In June 2016, Heaney was sentenced to 200 hours’ community service for fraudulently claiming and receiving almost £10,000 in housing benefits for nine flats that did not exist. The offences took place at the same time as the crimes for which he had previously been jailed.

It was discovered Heaney had filled in housing benefit forms in other people’s names for nine flats at Dacre Terrace in Derry, and the benefits were paid into his personal account.

A defence barrister said Heaney committed the crimes after the collapse of his recycling business.

“When that failed he was declared bankrupt in 2010,” the barrister said.

“The financial wolves were at his door. It was then that he started on a desperate and dishonest course of offending which led him to commit a series of dishonest offences to try to steady his financial ship.”

In August 2016, shortly after he was released from prison, Heaney set up a business called Insignia Financial Limited.

The company, whose registered address was in London, aimed to provide financial services to clients. It was in no way linked to an Australian business of the same name.

However, Heaney resigned as a director of Insignia Financial Limited in January 2021 and the company was wound up in November last year.

Heaney is now facing a charge of cheating the public revenue of monies by under reporting the extent of his income and that of Insignia Financial Limited.

He also to be charged with fraudulently claiming tax credit and making or adapting false bank statements and other financial documentation.

He is further accused of being in possession of a false P60 tax document and false bank statements for fraudulent use.