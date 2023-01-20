Abused sister of twisted sex monster ‘terrified’ after Sunday World informs her of his release

Last week she bravely spoke out again, telling this paper she was “disgusted” to discover he had been released when she read about it on New Year’s Day in the Sunday World.

Rachael Liddy only found out of her brother's release through the Sunday World

One of the posters put up in the Crumlin Road area warning the public about rapist Wayne Liddy’s release

The abused sister of twisted sex monster Wayne Liddy says she’s still “terrified” of him and says the authorities didn’t bother to tell her he was back walking the streets.

Rachael Liddy bravely waived her right to anonymity two years ago in a bid to ensure parole commissioners didn’t release the serial rapist back into the community having served, at the time, the minimum of six years for sexually assaulting her repeatedly as a child.

As revealed exclusively here two weeks ago, the rapist had been let out of Maghaberry Prison last month and it has since emerged his own family, who turned their back on him years ago, were not informed about his release.

The notorious 58-year-old sex attacker had been admitted onto the pre-release programme at Burren House in north Belfast.

Although he’s still deemed a prisoner, he is effectively a free man and we revealed he had been using prison-issue travel passes to take day trips all over Northern Ireland.

Last week, the area surrounding Burren House was flooded with posters showing Liddy’s face with the headline ‘Warning’ written across the top.

A source has said Liddy is now under lockdown in Burren House after threats were issued against him – believed to have come from loyalist paramlilitaries.

It’s likely the threat would have come from the UDA in the Lower Oldpark area of north Belfast. Liddy had been in Maghaberry serving a 12-year sentence imposed in 2009 for a series of sex attacks committed before he started a new life in Northern Ireland.

In 2015, he was also convicted of repeatedly raping Rachael when she was a child during the 1980s and he was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of ten years, though incredibly this was reduced to just six years on appeal.

Last week Rachael told the Sunday World she continued to live in fear of her “sadistic” brother and slammed the justice system for letting him out.

“I’m terrified, I am absolutely terrified of him,” she told us. “I know what he’s like and I know how manipulative and sadistic he can be. He has no conscience.

“He has never admitted to doing anything wrong. Before he was arrested he harassed and taunted me for years in person and on the phone as he was still in contact with some family members.

“I believe that sex offenders should spend much more time in prison. The consequences of their actions affect their victims for the rest of their lives.

"They will never be the same, how can that be justice?”

The Sunday World can reveal Wayne Liddy is in what amounts to lockdown after police told him his life was under threat.

And it has emerged Liddy’s days of travelling around the country on public transport have been curtailed, temporarily, because of a death threat.

“Liddy is effectively on lockdown inside Burren House for his own safety,” said a source. “He was told by the police he’s under threat. They can’t stop him leaving the unit for ever though, he will be out again at some point.

“If he follows the rules, behaves himself and doesn’t breach any curfews then they’ve no reason to stop him leaving. The Parole Commissioners have deemed him to be safe.”

Rachael Liddy and other members of the family are angry they were not informed that he was going to set free and that they could potentially have bumped into him anywhere.

Rachael told us: “The thought of being able to walk into him in the street without any warning is stressful and scary.

“He will never not be a danger as he has been abusing from he was 14 years old until he was caught at the age of 42.

“I’m disgusted at the legal system. The judge who heard my case gave him eight ten-year sentences plus more for other offences against me. How can he be out without even finishing one? Seven years is not enough for what he has done to me. A lifetime is not enough.”

Following our story about Liddy, an orchestrated campaign to make the public of north Belfast aware of his unwanted presence in the area was started.

Last week the Crumlin Road area – and the area around Burren House – was flooded with posters showing Liddy’s face with the headline ‘Warning’ written across the top.

One of the posters, which have been stuck to lampposts and bus shelters all the way into Belfast city centre, state: “This man is a dangerous criminal. He has committed horrible crimes against both women and children and is now free to walk around and avail of public transport in Northern Ireland.

“Be aware and stay safe.”

On one of the posters it has been written in biro pen that the picture used in the poster is 15 years old – seemingly to make people aware his appearance will have changed.

A source from Maghaberry Prison, who encountered Liddy before he was released last month, told the Sunday World he hadn’t changed that much from the picture.

“The only difference is he’s bald and fatter,” said the source.

In November 2021 Liddy was eligible to apply to the Parole Commissioners be released from prison but was denied. However, 12 months later he was granted release to Burren House.

Liddy admitted raping two women and indecently assaulting a third in east London during 1992 and 1993 after DNA linked him to the crimes.

Although police had obtained a sample belonging to the rapist, it took nearly 15 years before Liddy was caught.

Forensic DNA matches were established after he was arrested for criminal damage offences in Armagh in 2007.

Officers uploaded his profile onto the national DNA database and it was subsequently linked to one of the east London rapes.

Further work confirmed links to all three of the crime scenes.

When Wayne Liddy moved to London for work in the late 1980s, Rachel cut off contact with him. However, in 2009 she opened a newspaper to see a picture of her abuser.

Liddy had been convicted in Woolwich Crown Court for raping two women and the violent indecent assault of another.

He pleaded not guilty despite overwhelming forensic evidence linking him to the crimes. He changed plea at the final hour.

His first victim in October 1992 was a 35-year-old returning home to east London after a night out. He dragged her into a garage, raped her and stole her cash.

He targeted his next victim a month later. The 22-year-old had got off a train at Manor Park station. He forced her to undress close to a block of flats and made her perform a sex act.

In March 1993 he attacked a 27-year-old woman in an underground car park in Leytonstone, dragging her off to a secluded area and raping her.

Liddy was sentenced to 12 years in prison. His conviction made headlines and it was then that Rachael decided, with the support of her sister Tanya, that she felt strong enough to contact the PSNI and report the horrendous abuse she had suffered at his hands.

After serving his sentence in England, Liddy was transferred to Northern Ireland to stand trial for abusing his younger sister.

He refused to accept responsibility for his crimes and subjected Rachael to a lengthy trial. The jury was dismissed several times, forcing her to repeatedly give evidence in front of her abuser.

In November 2015 Liddy was convicted of eight counts of indecent assault on his sister and eight counts of rape and after being given a life sentence with a minimum tariff of ten years, he appealed and had it reduced to just six.

It’s suspected that UDA is behind the threats to Liddy – last year the terror group threatened another notorious Burren House resident, David McVeigh, a convicted killer rapist who had just been released.