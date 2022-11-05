16-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after serious assault

She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court later today

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Dungannon.

The teenager has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, Saturday November 5.

A police spokesperson said “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The arrest follows a serious assault which took place in the Union Place area of Dungannon on Thursday, November 3.