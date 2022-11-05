'offensive weapon' | 

16-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after serious assault

She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court later today

PSNI stock image.

Kurtis ReidSunday World

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with attempted murder following a serious assault in Dungannon.

The teenager has also been charged with possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

Read more

She is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court today, Saturday November 5.

A police spokesperson said “As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

The arrest follows a serious assault which took place in the Union Place area of Dungannon on Thursday, November 3.


Today's Headlines

More Northern Ireland

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos