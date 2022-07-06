No charges against Tánaiste Leo Varadkar for leaking confidential GP contract to a friend

DPP decides no charges following lengthy Garda investigation

Leo Varadkar appeared on The Pat Kenny Show to talk about the cost of MetroLink. Photo by Damien Storan

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar will not be prosecuted for leaking a confidential GP contract to a friend when he was Taoiseach, Independent.ie can reveal.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has decided not to press charges in the case following a lengthy Garda investigation.

The move clears the way for Mr Varadkar to again become Taoiseach, replacing Micheál Martin in December.

All parties in the case have now been informed there will be no charges.

The GP and friend of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar at the centre of the case has also been told he will not be charged with any wrongdoing.

Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail was being investigated by gardaí as he was head of the now defunct National Association of General Practitioners (NAGP) when Mr Varakdar gave him a confidential copy of a new contract for doctors.

And the whistleblower in the case has also been told he will not be prosecuted. Businessman Chay Bowes was hired to review the NAGP’s books and records. He discovered the texts between Mr Varadkar and Mr Ó Tuathail and revealed the details to the public.

Mr Bowes told Independent.ie: "I am delighted it has been shown there was no wrongdoing by me.”

Mr Varadkar apologised for his behaviour and faced a motion of no confidence in the Dáil, followed by an 18 month Garda investigation.

"Following a Garda investigation, a comprehensive investigation file was submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

"The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed no prosecution against any individual in this investigation.

“An Garda Síochána has no further comment,” a spokesperson told Independent.ie

The NAGP represented 2,000 GPs, but without a negotiating licence, it was sidelined from talks between the Department of Health and rival GP group, the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) although NAGP members would be asked to sign the agreement.

Mr Varadkar sent a copy of the draft agreement to Dr Ó Tuathail. It subsequently led to a garda investigation into Mr Varadkar’s role.