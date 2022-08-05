Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi join thrilled Dublin busker to delight crowds on Grafton Street

The trio joined in together for a version of Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Before you know’,

NIALL Horan and Lewis Capaldi surprised a thrilled young busker, Jacob Koopman, in Dublin by joining him for a session on the city’s Grafton Street.

Dozens of delighted onlookers enjoyed the free performance by the huge music stars and their new busker friend.

Niall started his bromance with Lewis after hearing his single ‘Bruises’.

Before they played onstage together during Niall's Scotland show in March 2018, the ‘Slow Hands’ singer slid into Lewis' direct messages and a friendship was formed.

It’s not clear what both stars are doing in Ireland at the same time but there’s speculation Niall (28) may brining his Scottish friend to Horan’s hometown of Mullingar for the Fleadh.

This is the first time Mullingar has hosted the Fleadh since 1963, and also the first time the annual traditional music festival has been held in three years due to the pandemic.

Lewis (25) played open air shows at Musgrave Park in Cork and Malahide Castle in June, and has previously played at Electric Picnic.

Niall’s last Irish shows were in 2018, with his planned 2020 gigs postponed due to the pandemic.