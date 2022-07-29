Mixed conditions forecast this August Bank Holiday weekend with highs of 23C expected

Today will start dry but scattered showers will develop across the country this afternoon and evening, Met Éireann has forecast.

The forecaster predicts that there will be mixed conditions for the rest of the bank holiday weekend with rain at times, warmest across the south and east.

Any mist or fog will clear this morning to leave a dry but mostly cloudy start to the day with some scattered showers developing - most of these across Atlantic counties.

More general rain will arrive into the west and northwest coasts by evening.

It will be humid with highest temperatures ranging between 19C to 23C, warmest and driest across the east and southeast, all in a mostly moderate southwest breeze.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will move in across the country tonight, turning persistent in the north and west with driest conditions in the southeast.

It will be a rather warm, humid and breezy night with lowest temperatures between 14C to 17C, in moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Saturday will be rather cloudy with occasional rain or showers, along with some low cloud and mist along some Atlantic coasts.

Longer drier spells will occur too though with some warm sunshine possibly breaking through away from Atlantic counties.

There will be highest temperatures between 18C to 23C, warmest in the southeast and east, in a mostly moderate southwest breeze.

It will be a mostly calm night with outbreaks of rain moving in across the country.

The rain will likely be heaviest in the south and just patchy to the north. Some uncertainty remains on track though with lowest temperatures between 12C to 17C, coolest in Ulster, very mild and humid in the south with some mist and fog too.

Sunday will be mostly dull to begin with lingering outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the south.

Sunny spells will however develop with just well scattered showers during the afternoon.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 23C, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds.

It will be dry and calm for much of the night but with some mist and fog. Further falls of rain will begin to move in across much of the southern half of the country later in the night.

Lowest temperatures will range between 10C to 16C, mildest across southern and eastern counties.

Current indications are that Monday will be mostly dull with outbreaks of rain moving up across the country, turning heaviest in the afternoon and evening, with hill, mist and coastal fog too.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 22C or 23C, in light to moderate southwest breezes.

It will be damp, locally wet and breezy overnight, all in moderate to fresh southwest winds. It will be warm and muggy too with lowest temperatures between 14C to 18C.