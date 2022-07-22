Met Éireann predicts return to wetter conditions over the weekend

Met Éireann has forecast unsettled conditions this weekend with sunny spells and scattered showers ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.

The forecaster predicts it will be unsettled with breezy and showery conditions on Sunday before a gradual change to drier and more settled conditions through early next week.

Today will be largely dry with sunny spells this morning though some isolated showers will occur.

During the afternoon and evening, cloud will build from the southwest, mainly over Munster and Connacht bringing some patchy drizzle.

Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 22C in light southwest or variable breezes.

Tonight, outbreaks of rain in the southwest will extend across all but northeastern parts by morning.

The rain will be heavy at times, particularly in the southwest, west and northwest.

South to southeast winds will strengthen as well, increasing fresh to strong on southwestern and western coasts. It will be mild with temperatures ranging between 11C to 15C.

There will be a wet start for the day on Saturday with some mist and hill fog.

Widespread outbreaks of rain with heavy bursts in places, will clear northeastwards by midday with some drier and brighter intervals developing.

However, further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon, turning heavy in the west and north.

There will be highest temperatures between 18C to 23C, warmest in the midlands and east.

Southerly winds will be mostly moderate to fresh but strong at times on exposed coasts.

It will be a mild and humid night with showery outbreaks of rain, more persistent in the west and northwest.

Some mist and hill fog will develop during the night before moderate southerly winds freshen towards morning, becoming strong on southern and western coasts with temperatures ranging between 14C or 15C.

It will be a breezy day on Sunday for the All-Ireland Football Final with sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will be heavy or thundery at times, especially in the west and north.

Southwesterly winds will be fresh and gusty, increasing strong at times with highest temperatures ranging from 17C or 18C along Atlantic coasts to 22C in the east.

Scattered showers will continue through the night but will become lighter. The best of the dry intervals will be in the east.

Southwesterly winds will moderate and veer westerly, it will continue mild as well with temperatures generally not falling below 12C to 15C.

There will be a good deal of cloud on Monday with scattered light showers continuing through the morning and afternoon before becoming largely confined to Atlantic coasts with some bright or sunny spells developing elsewhere. Y

Highest temperatures will range between 15C to 20C, coolest in the northwest with a mostly moderate onshore wind.

It will be largely dry overnight with clear spells and just isolated showers.