Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells and rain ahead of very ‘changeable’ week

The weekend will bring mixed conditions with sunny spells and scattered showers forecast across the country.

Met Éireann has forecast that next week will be changeable with some rain or showers most days.

There will be heavy rain this morning in Ulster and Connacht will move southwards today. Drier and sunnier conditions will follow to the north and west later this morning.

The south will have a drier start with a few showers and some sunny spells before rain arrives later this afternoon, turning lighter and patchier then.

Highest temperatures will range between a cool 15C in the northwest up to 22C in the southeast, in moderate to fresh westerly winds, easing later.

Tonight will be dry with clear spells in many areas, however it will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain in southern counties.

There will also be a few showers in the northwest with lowest temperatures between 7C to 11C, however it will be a mild and humid night in the south with temperatures in the low to mid-teens. Southwest winds will be light.

Sunday will bring a mix of cloud and bright or sunny spells. There will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle near the south coast.

Elsewhere it will be mostly dry, but some patchy rain may spread northwards later in the afternoon and evening.

It will be quite calm in most areas with just light variable winds with highest temperatures between 16C to 20C, humid in the south.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with rain in parts, turning heavier locally towards dawn. Misty in places with some hill fog.

It will be mild and humid with lowest temperatures between 14C to 16C, a little cooler in the north with lows of 9C to 12C. Light to moderate southeast winds will turn southerly.

Outbreaks of rain early in the day on Monday will clear to a mix of sunny spells and showers with highest temperatures between 18C to 22C, warmest in the southeast. Moderate westerly breezes will develop.

Overnight will be rather cloudy with some rain or drizzle in parts, most persistent falls along the Atlantic coast.

It will be mild and quite humid with lowest temperatures between 14C to 16C, and light southwest winds.

Tuesday will see a mix of sunshine and showers, turning drier in the evening with more widespread sunny spells then.

There will be highest temperatures between 16C to 21C with light to moderate westerly breezes.

A good deal of dry weather is forecasted for Wednesday, although there will be some showers also, mainly in the north and west with highest temperatures between 15C to 20C with a moderate westerly breeze.