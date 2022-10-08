Mass hears Creeslough is ‘broken hearted’ by tragedy as Applegreen founder mourns loss

A special Mass was held at St Michael’s church in Creeslough this morning during which prayers were said for everyone impacted by the explosion at a service station in Donegal which has so far claimed seven lives.

Parish priest Father John Joe Duffy told the packed congregation the small village had been hit by a “tsunami of grief”.

“We pray at this Mass for all those who have been impacted directly by this terrible tragedy that has pretty much broken the heart of our community,” said Father Duffy.

“We are very much defined by community. Our community has been a great source of support and strength to those who have been directly impacted by the terrible tragedy that took place yesterday.

“Our community continues to be that support as we pray for those who are dead and their families and loved ones and as we pray for those who are in hospital and undergoing procedures this morning.

“We are indeed broken hearted this morning.

“We are people who will continue to support each other.

“There is, as we all can feel, a terrible grief and a sadness beyond words in our hearts this morning. But we know that God is with us in this tragedy. God will support us, God will help us and we will help each other, we will link with each other. We will carry each other and God is carrying us.“

Gardaí and emergency services attend the scene at Creeslough, Donegal

Father Duffy praised the response of the local community to the tragedy and thanked all those who have been helping in the ongoing search and rescue operation.

“Dear friends, let us continue to support each other and it is with each other’s support that we will charter a way through the tsunami of grief that is hitting us at this time.”

Meanwhile, Apple Green founder Joe Barre said: “Yesterday was a very dark day for Creeslough, for Donegal, for Ireland, and for all of us in the wider Applegreen family.

“This is a hugely tragic event, and I would like to offer our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the deceased, and to the entire community in Creeslough. We are utterly shocked and saddened at what happened yesterday.

" I would also like to offer our thanks to the emergency services, and first responders, who are dealing with the incident.

"We have been working with our local partners in Creeslough since 2014. We are providing them with assistance and support locally at this very difficult time.

"The Applegreen in Creeslough is at the very heart of the village and contains the local post office and supermarket.

"Our thoughts and our prayers are with the people of Creeslough. Today we mourn those who have lost their lives alongside the entire country. We will continue to assist and support our partners, and the wider Creeslough community, in the days and weeks ahead.”