Maia Dunphy lashes out at ‘creepy’ person leaving flowers outside her home

Maia, who has a seven-year-old son with her former husband, comedian Johnny Vegas, lives near Dublin city centre

TV star Maia Dunphy has hit out at what she brands “unsettling” and “disconcerting” flowers being left at her home three times in as many months without a note or saying who they came from.

“For the third time in as many months someone has left/sent flowers anonymously to my home,” she complains on social media.

“They’re left at my door. No florist card or note, so I can’t find anything out. Have to say I don’t find it flattering, it’s disconcerting and more than a little unsettling. Sign your name or don’t send things.”

Maia, who has a seven-year-old son with her former husband, comedian Johnny Vegas, lives near Dublin city centre.

She has presented several TV shows, is an accomplished writer and has also appeared on numerous reality programmes, including Dancing With The Stars and Celebrity Masterchef.

“The first time I thought the card fell off, but three times is unlikely,” she points out.

When someone asks if the flowers are branded, she replies: “They look like florist flowers, but no branding on the box. Should have photographed them, but gave the latest ones to my neighbours earlier.”

Some people on her feed advise her to get a doorbell camera so she can capture anyone who leaves similar bouquets in the future.

One person asks if someone is trying to cheer her up “after the loss of your mother and the grief you’re going through”, but adds “though I appreciate it could seem like something else (creepy).”

Maia replies: “It’s not, lots of pals have sent flowers. But they include a note.”

When someone else remarks that friends or family would surely tell her they sent flowers, she confirms: “Of course they would. And sometimes a card might fall off, but there’s usually a florists’ branding or logo you could call or ask.

“I love flowers! Would just like to know who they’re from. This isn’t first year in school.”

A representative from Interflora contacted Maia and asked her to send them privately her postcode to see if anyone sent them through their agency, to which she replies: “That’s really kind of you! Thanks!.”

Others suggest the flowers are obviously being hand delivered, with most people agreeing it is “creepy” and “unnerving” that she should perhaps report it to Gardai.

One person advises her: “I’m sorry this is happening. I had similar years ago and it escalated. Hoping yours is more benign.”