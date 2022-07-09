Liam Gallagher apologises to fans for cutting set short and cancels upcoming show

‘I was so disappointed to have to cut the set short. I have been diagnosed today with laryngitis and am on Doctors orders to get some rest’

Liam Gallagher has apologised to fans this evening for having to cut his set short at last night’s Festival Bureaugard in France.

The former Oasis front man explained that he will also have to cancel his upcoming show in Cognac after he was diagnosed today with laryngitis.

“Apologies to everyone who came out to Festival Bureaugard last night,” he tweeted..

“I was so disappointed to have to cut the set short. I have been diagnosed today with laryngitis and am on Doctors orders to get some rest. Unfortunately that means I have to cancel my upcoming show in Cognac”

He added: “I never want to let anyone down am really sorry for any disappointment but I have to put my health first LG.”

Fans flock to reassure the singer that they were filly behind his decision with many referring to is recent set in Belfast when he thrilled the crowd at Ormeau Ark.

“Get back soon Rasta,” one tweeted. “You know whatever happens We Love You a lot ! Big love.”

Another added: “Look after yourself Liam you’ve done so many shows recently, which we all love you for but you need to be kind to yourself.”

One said: “Saw you in Belfast and you were as amazing as you were in Amsterdam, Manchester and the Ritz in past gigs. You are human, if you rough, you rough.”

Another added: “Get well soon Liam. Your health is more important than anything. You were wonderful in Belfast. My first gig since the Oasis split. Had I known you were singing Oasis songs still even though solo, I would have gone to previous tours too. I love you.”

Liam recently tackled Noel over his disabled music fan comments after the older Gallagher watched a set from a disabled platform at Glastonbury 2022.

Following his set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury, the High Flying Birds frontman stayed at Worthy Farm to see various gigs, including Jamie T‘s headline slot on the John Peel Stage.

Noel later explained during an episode of The Matt Morgan Podcast that he and his friends ended up watching T’s performance from the tent’s disabled platform.

“[We] couldn’t get to the bit on stage because we were f***ing wasted,” he said. Noel subsequently showed his artist pass and “walked on to this platform – unbeknownst to us it was the disabled platform”.

“I said, ‘See that pass, mate? It gets me any-f***ing-where,” he continued, going on to joke that he would’ve tipped a disabled fan out of their wheelchair for his son to get a better view, and have touched disabled fans on the forehead, telling them: “Rise, you can walk.”

Noel added: “I gotta say, those disabled cats have a great view of everything.”

Following the comments, disability equality charity Scope hit out at Gallagher on Twitter: “Reports of Noel Gallagher’s behaviour at Glastonbury were upsetting enough. But to hear him boast about his actions, and openly mock disabled people in the process, is beyond insulting.”

They added: “Noel may belittle the experience of disabled music fans. But for many, the reality of attending live music and festivals can be stressful and upsetting.

“Accessible platforms at events aren’t for privileged rock stars and their friends. They exist so that disabled people can enjoy live music with fewer barriers.”

Liam later addressed the controversy surrounding his estranged brother and former Oasis bandmate on Instagram.

“I’d like to apologise on behalf of my family about the little fella’s recent remarks about people with disabilities,” he wrote beneath his latest post on the platform. “SORRY we’re not all c**ts LG x.”