Jeremy Corbyn’s brother fails to get Derry anti-lockdown protest conviction overturned

Piers Corbyn was fined for breaching Covid regulations by attending and addressing a rally in the Guildhall Square in Derry

The brother of former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has failed to get his conviction for attending an anti-lockdown protest in Northern Ireland overturned.

Piers Corbyn was fined for breaching Covid regulations by attending and addressing a rally in the Guildhall Square in Derry in November 2020.

Around 50 people attended the demonstration at a time when people were not allowed to gather in groups of more than 15.

Corbyn told the rally that measures being introduced to deal with the coronavirus pandemic were anti-democratic. The 76-year-old campaigner appealed the conviction but his appeal was dismissed at Laganside court on Friday.

Mr Corbyn, a prominent opponent of lockdown measures during the pandemic, travelled to Belfast for the hearing.

Outlining his reasons for dismissing the appeal, a judge said he was satisfied the prosecution had established to the necessary criminal standard that Corbyn had no “reasonable excuse” for breaching the Covid restrictions.

“The evidence before the court establishes that the appellant travelled to Northern Ireland in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic at a time when vaccinations were not available to people and without adhering to the recommended mitigating measures,” the judge said.

“I am satisfied that the legislation itself and the decision to prosecute the defendant were proportionate.

“I therefore confirm the conviction of the magistrates court and having considered the circumstances of this case I consider the penalty imposed by the lower court to have been appropriate.”

Corbyn, who lives in London, was convicted of two counts of breaching Covid regulations in relation to the Derry demo.

videos

Another well-known anti-lockdown protester, Derry doctor Anne McCloskey, who also spoke at the protest, was convicted of the same two charges.

Piers Corbyn was sentenced at Derry Magistrates Court in September 2022.

Dr McCloskey was convicted in her absence at the same hearing.

The court was shown videos which indicated around 50 people had taken part in the protest on November 1, 2020.

One of the videos showed Corbyn in the crowd and in another he was seen addressing them.

A prosecution solicitor said the regulations at the time were clear that no more that 15 people could gather together in public.

He said Corbyn “chose” to attend the protest and there were more than 15 people present.

Addressing the court, Corbyn, who represented himself, said he had “a reasonable excuse” for his actions.

He said there was no evidence that his attendance at the rally had led to anyone becoming ill or dying.

Corbyn was fined £120 and McCloskey was fined £240.