Young woman reveals how she became victim of online grooming at just 11-years-of-age

A young woman who had fallen victim to online grooming when she was just 11-years-of-age has spoken of her shocking experience in an interview broadcast on RTE this morning.

Warning that it would not be easy listening, host Ryan Tubridy introduced mother and daughter Orla and Lyndsey, who has just turned 21.

Lyndsey revealed what as an 11-year-old she had suffered relentless bullying at her school in France that left her with few friends, so she decided to look for friends elsewhere.

“I was over at one girl's house and she created a Facebook account for me. I thought it was a sign maybe she wants to be friends with me,” she explained.

She later got a message from a male she thought was her age, and it was all “very sweet and innocent for a few weeks”.

“He really pulled on my vulnerabilities, to a point where I was telling him what was going on. He told me everything I wanted to hear, that I was so pretty and lovely and funny, all the stuff I wasn't hearing from other people around me

“I really enjoyed talking to him and a few weeks in he asked me for pictures of myself. I said no, a number of times, and that was all fine. And then one time he started to threaten to leave and stop talking to me if I didn't.

“And what was going through my head was, this is the only person that cares about me, apart from my parents. I got really scared that he would stop talking to me because I had nobody else.

“So I sent the pictures, two or three, and told him it would never happen again.

“He was very happy with the photos and the conversation proceeded as normal for about a week.

“Then I got a message from his account stating that the person that was currently messaging me was his brother and that the original messenger had passed away.

“His brother had seen the pictures and liked them very much and said if I didn't send more that he would share them with all my friends and family.

“I just couldn't bear the thought of anybody finding out. I was already being bullied. I couldn't imagine what they would do or say if they found out this had happened.

“My parents had already warned me previously about being online and talking to strangers so I didn't want to get in trouble if they found out. I thought if I do this then no one has to know.”

However, she soon spiralled into a situation where she was in contact with this person, “every single day, for two and a half to three years, Christmases, and birthdays”.

And over three years “the content got more and more sinister”.

Lyndsey’s mum Orla said she was aware of the bullying and the issues in the schools.

“So you know something was happening, but when I asked Lyndsey what was going on, she just wouldn't open up naturally. I didn't want to make it worse. I didn't want to put her in a more difficult position than she was already in, so you have you kind of back off a bit when she was going up to her room.”

However, Lyndsey started to self-harm and she had “become very self-destructive and obviously my parents were very concerned”.

“I was sent to psychiatric ward a number of times. We went to a family friend's house for New Year's 2014 and the family friend is well aware of risks on the Internet. He works within Interpol in trying to find these people.

“My parents made him aware of my behaviour and that they had a concern something was going on, online. He sat me down with my parents and showed me a video of a young lady called Amanda Todd from America who went through something very similar to what I went through and unfortunately took her own life.

“I was quite shocked by that because at that point I didn't know this was happening to other people.”

Lyndsey explained that in the days afterwards she had been asked by the person who had been messaging her “for something a lot more sinister” than in the past.

“And I couldn't take it anymore and I cut myself and ingested medication.”

After Lyndsey was treated in hospital, Orla went to a police station with all of the evidence on her daughter’s phone.

“But that was the start of the understanding that nobody was particularly interested,” she said.

"The policeman laughed at us and accused Lyndsey of doing this to herself. It was awful.”

Lyndsey later did give an interview to the police but there was a never any action taken.”

Now, however, she has recovered from her ordeal and while it is “not an easy thing to live with” she’s “doing the best I can”.

“I have very happy, great relationships with most people in my life now but there are still triggers,” she said.

“Not every day is easy but some days are great so I'll take the great days."

She said the website, cybersafe kids.ie is a “brilliant organisation that is trying to raise awareness about these issues, bullying and grooming online”.

“It's also somewhere where parents can go to seek help and get advice on what to do next,” she added.