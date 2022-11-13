Young woman killed in Meath apartment named as family mourn

A man known to her was arrested at the scene in relation to the fatal assault and is currently being held at Ashbourne garda station

Gardaí at Riverwalk Court in Ratoath, where the body of a woman was discovered yesterday. Photo: Frank McGrath

Tributes have been paid to a young woman who was killed in her Meath home over the weekend.

The victim, named locally as Ioana Mihaela (30), was found dead at the apartment in Riverwalk Court, Ratoath, shortly after 6pm yesterday.

A man known to her was arrested at the scene in relation to the fatal assault and is currently being held at Ashbourne garda station.

Gardaí are not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident but are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.

Ms Mihaela was originally from Romania but had lived in Ireland for some time and recently moved into the apartment complex.

Gardaí were continuing to preserve the scene today to facilitate forensic and technical examinations.

Family and loved ones have been reacting with shock as well as anger as news of the tragedy emerged overnight.

Her sibling Tocoian Estera wrote online: "Smooth road to heaven, my beautiful sister, you left a huge pain."

One friend of the deceased also said: "I can't believe you are no longer among us, I am speechless....I will never forget you".

Another woman who knew Ms Mihaela well expressed her anger saying there was "no excuse" for what happened.

The suspect remains in custody this afternoon under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He can be quizzed for a total of 24 hours before he must either be charged or released from custody pending a file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

At around midday today Ms Mihaela’s remains were removed to the local mortuary for a post-mortem while the flat remains preserved pending a forensic and technical examination.

"The services of the State Pathologist and Garda Technical Bureau have been requested by investigating gardaí," a garda spokesman said.

"An incident room has been established at Ashbourne station and an SIO (senior investigating officer) has been appointed to the case.

"No further information is available at this time. Enquires are ongoing and further updates will follow."

A garda patrol car was parked in front of the property today as investigations were being carried out at the duplex apartment.

Independent Ratoath councillor Gillian Toole said people could be seen "shaking their heads" in disbelief as news of Ms Mihaela’s death spread after 9am mass this morning.

She said there is a sense of "shock, sadness" but also "frustration and anger" at the senseless loss of life.

"We have to start getting to the bottom of why these things happen and put measures in place to stop these tragedies from happening," she said.

"The perpetual thing people always ask is 'why?'. But I think we have to start asking why with a serious intention to really solve the why.

"What is going on wrong that young lives are ending prematurely. That people's potential is stopping abruptly," she added.

Gardaí at Ashbourne garda station are continuing to appeal for anyone in relation to the incident to contact them.