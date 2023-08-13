Young woman (30s) dies and three injured after single-vehicle crash in Derry

The Culmore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened

The Culmore Road at its junction with Springfield Road (Image: Google StreetView)

A woman has died after a road traffic collision in Derry in the early hours of this morning.

The PSNI and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash on the Culmore Road after it was reported at about 1am.

A woman in her 30s passed away at the scene.

Three other people were taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries.

The Culmore Road, which was closed for a number of hours, has now reopened.

A police investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of the collision.

The Collision Investigation Unit are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, or who may have any CCTV, dash-cam or mobile phone footage, to contact officers in the Collision Investigation Unit on 101,