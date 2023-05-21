Young woman (21) who died after being hit by Garda car in Donegal is named locally

Rebecca Browne, from Derry, was returning from a night out while away with friends

The scene of the fatal incident in Donegal where a woman died after being struck by a garda patrol car. (Photo: NW Newspix)

A young woman who died tragically after she was struck by a Garda car in Co Donegal in the early hours of Sunday morning was returning from a night out while away with friends.

The victim has been named locally as Rebecca Browne who is from Derry.

It is understood Ms Browne, 21, had been staying in Ludden, Buncrana, close to where she was killed in a road traffic accident.

It is understood Ms Browne worked at Sage Hair and Beauty based on the Spencer Road in Derry City.

Ms Browne was returning from a function at a local hotel in Buncrana when she was struck by a Garda car at approximately 3.15am.

The exact circumstances of the collision are not yet known.

The victim died at the scene and the scene was quickly preserved for a full forensic examination.

Gardai immediately set up a forensic tent as forensic examiners arrived on the scene at first light.

The official marked Garda car involved in the incident also remained at the scene and was being technically examined.

Pictures of the vehicle shows damage to the bonnet of the car.

Ms Browne's body was removed from the scene and taken to hospital later for a post mortem but the road remains closed as the forensic examination of the scene continued.

The incident was referred to the Garda Siochana Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) as the collision involved a Garda car.

Local County Councillor Jack Murray said the town was in shock after waking up to news of the tragedy.

He said "The whole town is in shock after yet another tragedy in the area.

"It was terrible to wake up to the news that somebody had lost their life but when you heard it was a young woman and in such tragic circumstances then that makes it even more tragic.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire community are with this young woman and her family.

"You also have to think of whoever was driving the car and what they are going through. The entire incident is just so tragic."

The area where Ms Browne was struck is not covered by street lighting as it is outside of the town boundary.

Buncrana is popular with visitors from nearby Derry just across the border and many have second homes there.

The scene where this morning's tragedy occurred is close to the entrance for Ludden Beach, between the local Applegreen Service Station and the entrance roundabout into Buncrana.

Friends of the tragic woman have been leaving messages of sympathy on their social media pages.

Allie McGarrigle wrote "Always giving us a laugh I don’t know how I’ll do it without you becca...please give us all the strength in these coming days and forever. My hardest goodbye"

Erin Maguire wrote "My gorgeous best friend Braon Leah Rebecca I don’t honestly know what I’m going to do without you or how I’m going to get through this my heart is completely broken I’ve lost my right arm."

Ella Townsend "My hearts sore, love you so much. Our angel"

Meanwhile, Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them at Buncrana Garda station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.