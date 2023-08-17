RIP | 

Young motorcyclist who died after collision with lorry named locally as Ciaran Hurl (26)

Ciaran Hurl

Emma Montgomery

The man who died following a serious crash in Co Antrim on Thursday has been named as Ciaran Hurl.

The 26-year old, from the Moortown area of Co Tyrone, was killed when his motorbike was involved in a collision with a lorry in Toomebridge.

The incident occurred earlier today on the Blackpark Road, which has now reopened.

A spokesperson for the PSNI said: “A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"Officers would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact them at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 201 of 17/08/23.”

In a statement earlier, the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 6.02am and two emergency crews were dispatched to the incident.

A spokesperson added: “Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was taken to Antrim Area Hospital Hospital by Ambulance.”


