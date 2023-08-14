Young motorcyclist dies in crash with car in Co Antrim

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing”

The PSNI has appealed for information

A young man has died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Antrim.

The Air Ambulance was despatched following the collision in Ballycastle on Sunday evening, however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was riding a green Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle when the crash, which also involved a black Toyota Yaris car, happened on Whitepark Road at around 5pm.

PSNI Sergeant Green, from the Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Officers attended, alongside colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance.

"Sadly, a young man died at the scene from his injuries.

“A full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is ongoing.

"As part of this, the Whitepark Road was closed for a period of time and has since reopened.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information or who may have dash-cam footage available to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1330 13/08/23.”

MLA Jim Allister offered sympathies to the bereaved family.

"Another tragic death in North Antrim,” he posted online.

"Condolences to the grieving family.”

Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) previously said: "The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a 999 call at 5.09pm on Sunday August 13 following reports of a road traffic incident involving a vehicle and a motorcycle in the Whitepark Road area of Ballycastle.

"NIAS despatched two emergency crews to the incident.

"The Charity Air Ambulance with HEMS crew on board was also tasked, by Ambulance Control, to attend.

"Following assessment at the scene, no patients were taken to hospital.”