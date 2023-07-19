Young man’s body (20s) discovered on patch of waste ground in Wexford town

The grim discovery was made shortly before noon and gardaí and the national ambulance service were quick to the scene

The patch of waste ground known locally as 'The Knock' in Wexford town.

A man’s body has been uncovered on a patch of wasteland in Wexford town this afternoon.

The grim discovery was made shortly before noon and gardaí and the national ambulance service were quick to the scene and cordoned off the area known locally as “The Knock” which links Distillery Road with St Aidan’s Crescent.

A full forensic examination of the scene was carried out and the remains of the man, aged in his 20s, were taken to hospital for a full post-mortem examination and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

A garda source confirmed that no foul play is suspected and that the incident is being treated as a sudden death. The deceased was understood to have been local and was known to gardaí.

This particular patch of waste ground has been a haven for anti-social behaviour of varying degrees. In October of 2021 a man was badly beaten and left bleeding and unconscious after being set upon in the laneway on his way home from work.

It was revealed last year that Wexford County Council were locked in negotiations with a local developer in relation to constructing social housing on the site.