Young man (24) killed in Co Meath road crash had ‘happy go lucky nature’, funeral told

A young man who tragically lost his life in a road traffic collision in Co Meath last week has been remembered for his “broad smile” and “happy go lucky nature”.

Joseph ‘Joey’ Stewart (24) from Kells, lost his life following a collision on the R147 Kells to Virginia Road on Thursday.

The collision occurred at approximately 11.55pm on Wednesday night and involved a single car. He was taken to our Lady of Lourdes Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Mr Stewart’s future plans, dreams and hopes had been taken away in a “sudden, abrupt manner”, mourners were told during his funeral mass at St Colmcille’s Church in Kells this afternoon.

The congregation was urged to take care and think “long and hard” before sitting behind the wheel or becoming a passenger as the roads are “such dangerous places”.

The 24-year-old, who always had a handball in his pocket, had a “brilliant” talent for the sport and also played GAA.

He enjoyed the “companionship, fun and the banter” that went with playing for his local GAA club, Gaeil Colmcille.

Mr Stewart, who was described as “pleasant and joyful”, worked in construction and could turn his hand at any job including flooring and scaffolding.

Some friends and family members wore Manchester United jerseys in honour of The Red Devils’ fan, his coffin was also draped in the team’s flag.

Mourners heard how Joey took pride in his appearance and always “looked smart” and how it was a pity that he would never get to settle down, “to grow older, to make the dreams and all the plans happen”.

A number of gifts were brought to the altar to represent Joey’s life including a handball medal and jersey, a Gaeil Colmcille GAA jersey and a Manchester United jersey.

Kells Handball Club paid tribute to the young man following his death, it said: ‘’Kells Handball Club were saddened to hear the news of the tragic death of one of our former juvenile players Joseph Stewart on Wednesday.

"‘Joey represented Kells and Meath on numerous occasions winning several provincial and national titles throughout his underage career showing great dedication and commitment to the sport.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam’’.

Joey is survived by his parents Carmel and John, brother Shane, sisters Stacey and Amy, girlfriend Leagh Bennett, nieces, aunts, uncles, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the R147 between 11.30pm and 12.15am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 928 0820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.