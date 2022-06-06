Young man (20s) dies in Limerick crash as death toll rises over bank holiday weekend

This morning's tragedy brings the number of people killed on the roads over the bank holiday weekend to six

Another person has died in a road traffic accident over the bank holiday weekend, bringing to six the number of people killed on the roads over the bank holiday weekend.

A man in his 20s was killed in the early morning single-vehicle collision in Co Limerick on Monday.

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 12:30am on Monday, 6th June, 2022, on the R512 at Carrigmartin, Ballyneety, County Limerick,” gardaí said.

“The sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, a man in his early 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will be conducted at a later date.

“The road is currently closed and Forensic Collision Investigators are conducting a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.”

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or those with dashcam footage from the area to come forward.

The latest fatality comes after two men in their 70s were killed following a three car collision in Co Sligo on Sunday evening.

The accident that occurred on the N15 in Rathcormack, Co. Sligo at approximately 5.20pm.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Three cars were involved in the collision.

“Two males, the driver and passenger of one vehicle, were fatally injured during the collision. The bodies of both males remain at the scene.

The tragic deaths in Sligo and Limerick come following a horrific bank holiday weekend on Irish roads.

Three motorcyclists died on Irish roads in the space of just 24 hours.

Two men died in a horrific collision on the M50 in Dublin on Friday, while a man in his 40s died and two other motorcyclists suffered serious injuries in a collision with a car at Clifden, Co Kilkenny, on Saturday afternoon.

It brings to 77 the number of people who have died on the roads so far this year, compared with 48 for the same period last year.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, with responsibility for Roads Policing and Community Engagement said: “In the last 72 hours my colleagues in An Garda Síochána and in the other Emergency Services across the country have responded to a number of tragic fatal incidents.

"Too many families have suffered trauma already this weekend.

“No matter what activity you are taking part in this weekend to please take care. Please ensure that you are following all the appropriate safety advice.

"If you are travelling on our roads I appeal to drivers ‘please slow down’ and ask all road users to take care over the remaining days of this Bank Holiday weekend."

In Cobden, South West Australia, an 18-year-old Irish man has also died in a road collision. Two other Irish men in the same vehicle are in hospital with serious injuries.