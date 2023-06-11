Young Irish man (22) found dead in French port
The 22-year-old was discovered by local fishermen in La Ciotat on Friday morning.
An Irish man was found dead in the waters of a French port over the weekend.
The 22-year-old was discovered by local fishermen in La Ciotat, a town on France’s southern coast around forty minutes from Marseille, in the early hours of Friday morning.
Emergency services arrived at the scene and he was pronounced dead shortly after 5am.
Read more
The man was reportedly from Northern Ireland and had been working as a chef on one of the boats in the port, according to local media.
Police believe he may have fallen into the waters while returning to the vessel where he was working as an investigation continues.
Today's Headlines
EXCLUSIVE | Man questioned over Chloe Mitchell disappearance seen burning items outside home
chart topper | Harry Styles wows Slane Castle fans with glittering performance - in pictures
EXCLUSIVE | Mob boss Liam Byrne faces new assets seizure after building up portfolio of clubs & houses
Tragedy | Young Irish man (22) found dead in French port
'The Digger Dad | Irish man in Australia becomes viral sensation singing in digger
critical condition | Four people hospitalised following serious road traffic collision in Co Kildare
Watch | Conor McGregor knocks out NBA mascot in promotional gimmick gone wrong
'deception' | Gardaí arrest man (60s) in Co Mayo as part of €1.2 million investment fraud probe
LATEST | Ian Bailey says he has yet to be contacted by gardaí in Sophie cold case review
Fox news | Former Miss Sunday World Laura Fox ‘shocked’ to nab Ireland’s Fittest Family job