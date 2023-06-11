Young Irish man (22) found dead in French port

The 22-year-old was discovered by local fishermen in La Ciotat on Friday morning.

An Irish man was found dead in the waters of a French port over the weekend.

The 22-year-old was discovered by local fishermen in La Ciotat, a town on France’s southern coast around forty minutes from Marseille, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Emergency services arrived at the scene and he was pronounced dead shortly after 5am.

The man was reportedly from Northern Ireland and had been working as a chef on one of the boats in the port, according to local media.

Police believe he may have fallen into the waters while returning to the vessel where he was working as an investigation continues.