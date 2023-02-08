Young e-scooter driver rushed to hospital after collision with truck in Dublin

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash.

A young man was rushed to a hospital this morning after his e-scooter collided with a truck at a busy Dublin junction.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of the crash, which took place near The Jobstown House on the N81 in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

The incident occurred at approximately 6.15am on Wednesday when a lorry collided with the man, aged in his 20s, who was travelling on an e-scooter.

He was taken to Tallaght University Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, the N81 in Tallaght is currently closed with local diversions in place.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision on the N81 in Tallaght, Dublin 24. The collision occurred at approximately 6.15am when a truck collided with a male who was travelling on an electronic scooter.

“One man aged in his 20s was conveyed to Tallaght University Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained as a result of this collision.

“The N81 in Tallaght is currently closed and local diversions are in place.”

The Dublin Fire Brigade added: “The #N81 is closed near the Jobstown House following a HGV road traffic collision this morning. Diversions are in place”.