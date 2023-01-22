Young doctor drowns in Mayo river after car reverses into water in ‘freak accident’

Dr Sara Ahmed died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River

A young doctor has died in what has been described as “freak drowning accident” in Mayo.

Dr Sara Ahmed died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River.

Gardaí believe that the 30-year-old was reversing at the time and her car, which breached a safety barrier, slipped into the water at Hoban’s Carpark in Castlebar.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a partially submerged car in the river shortly before midnight on Friday.

Dr Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.

A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”