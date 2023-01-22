Young doctor drowns in Mayo river after car reverses into water in ‘freak accident’
Dr Sara Ahmed died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River
A young doctor has died in what has been described as “freak drowning accident” in Mayo.
Dr Sara Ahmed died on Friday night after her car entered the Castlebar River.
Gardaí believe that the 30-year-old was reversing at the time and her car, which breached a safety barrier, slipped into the water at Hoban’s Carpark in Castlebar.
Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to a partially submerged car in the river shortly before midnight on Friday.
Dr Ahmed was pronounced dead at the scene and her body was removed to Mayo University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to take place.
Read more
Gardaí are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.
A garda spokesperson said: “Any road users who were in the area between 10pm and midnight, who may have camera footage (including dash cam) are asked to make it available to gardaí.
“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station on 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.”
Today's Headlines
WAG'S JAG | Kinahan cartel gangster’s moll Deirdre Brady turns up at prison in style to start one-year term
Hair-ing to go | Dancing With The Stars’ Shane Byrne reveals wife Caroline insists he keeps famous mullet
Investigation | Elderly patient dies after apparent attack by man (30s) at Cork hospital
guilty plea | Champion horse breeder faces up to 14 years in jail after admitting sex abuse of teen girl
'off out' | Maura Higgins shares new snaps from lavish Mexican getaway with her gal pals
'administrative errors' | Garda accused of taking cocaine in nightclub has been suspended on full pay for FIVE years
Behind bars | Drink-driving mum jailed after livestreaming high-speed motorway crash in stolen Lexus
Exclusive | Social justice charity Extern has to pay back £600,000 wrongly claimed from Stormont
AMERICAN BEAUTY | Dublin sex worker reveals she has bedded several high-profile Irish celebrities
extortion plot | Antrim woman admits threatening to send ex cop’s nudes to newspapers in £10k blackmail