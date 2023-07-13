Young Co Meath man left in coma after motorbike crash in Vietnam tragically dies

Mr Kennedy who was described as hugely popular was also remembered at Mass in Dunboyne on Sunday

A young Co Meath man who was badly injured in a motorbike crash in Vietnam has died.

Matthew Kennedy (20s) from Sadlier Hall, Dunboyne, had been in a coma in recent weeks since the incident.

Matthew had been travelling with friends when he was injured, which led to the creation of a GoFundMe page on June 28 to help pay for treatment.

A note on the fundraising page says that Mr Kennedy who had been left in a coma after a serious motorbike crash, had also suffered other severe injuries. Money was being raised to support him and his family.

However, The Irish Times reports that sympathy was extended to the family by a St Peter’s GAA Club member at the July meeting of the Meath (GAA) County Committee on Monday.

Mr Kennedy who was described as hugely popular whose death has left the village in shock, was also remembered at Mass in Dunboyne on Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told the Times the department is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case”.

A post on the GoFundMe page revealed how “a short while ago as Matthew and a group of his friends were travelling around Asia, Mathew unfortunately got into a serious motorbike crash that has led him to be in a coma along with other severe injuries

"As it is a tough time for his family, We are raising money to support both him and his family over this long and hard journey ahead along with all the treatments and expenses along the way.

"Absolutely anything will go a long way for his family. Thank you."

Numerous donations have been made, alongside messages of support, including one from one person who said they “met Matthew travelling Thailand, incredible boy”.

Another added: “I'm absolutely devastated and heartbroken to hear about Matt.”