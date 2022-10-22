Young Cavan boxer Harrison Jameson (23) killed in motorway crash to be buried tomorrow

Harrison’s funeral service will take pace in Bellasis Presbyterian Church tomorrow at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard

The young Cavan boxer Harrison Jameson who was tragically killed after a crash on the A1 motorway this week to be laid to rest tomorrow afternoon after his funeral mass.

Harrison Jameson (23) was confirmed by police as the victim of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the Dublin Road, Cloghoge, Newry.

Sergeant Neil Harrison of the PSNI said police received a report shortly after 11am on Wednesday, October 19 of a single vehicle road traffic collision.

"We believe at this time that the silver Ford Focus that Mr Jameson was driving came off the road sometime between 9.30pm and 11pm on the previous evening.

"An investigation in to the circumstances of the collision has been launched and we are reiterating our appeal for information."

According to a notice on RIPe.ie, Harrison of Ballyjamesduff, who “passed away, suddenly, following a tragic car accident” will be buried tomorrow.

“Adored youngest son of John and Shirley,” the notice reads. “Very sadly missed by his loving and heartbroken parents, brother and sisters Mitchell (Lynn), Victoria (Paul), Jade (John) and his treasured nieces and nephew, Mia, Emily, Max, Stella and Edith, aunts, uncles, cousins, many friends, neighbours, and the Irish Boxing Community.”

Harrison’s funeral service will take pace in Bellasis Presbyterian Church tomorrow at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Numerous messages of condolences have been left, offering sympathies to his family.

“Deepest sympathy to you all John, Shirley, Mitchell, Vicky, Jade and all the extended family,” one reads.

“We are so very sad to hear this tragic news. Thinking of you and praying for you all.”

Another adds: “So sorry to hear of your loss Jade, sincere condolences to you and your family at this time. Thinking of you all. May he Rest in Peace.”

Another one has written: “Deepest sympathy to Harrisons family on this such shocking very sad news. My heart goes out to you all x. Fly high my friend.”

One person remembered Harrison as “such a kind and gentle soul”.

“It was a pleasure to share our college years with him. Fly high with the angels, Rest in Peace”.

One other reads: “So sorry for your loss. Harrison was a fabulous young man. Thinking of you all at this sad time.”

Earlier, Virginia Boxing Club posted a message on Facebook: “Myself and the club would like to send our deepest condolences to the Jameson family in this time.

"Harrison was a credit to our club. I’ve seen him grow from a little boy into the man he was today! He had everything in his hands ready for him and was just about to have his first pro debut on the 19th of November! his present (sic) in the gym will be missed! Gone but not forgot Harrison you’ll be forever missed.”