Young Carlow man (24) dies in Thailand quad bike incident
He is understood to have been backpacking across South East Asia
Neasa CumiskeySunday World
An Irish man has reportedly died following a quad biking incident in Thailand.
The 24-year-old, from Carlow town, is understood to have been backpacking across South East Asia, KCLR News reported last night.
A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance but will not be commenting further on the details of the case, “as with all consular cases”.
