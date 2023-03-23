Tragic | 

Young Carlow man (24) dies in Thailand quad bike incident

He is understood to have been backpacking across South East Asia

Dangerous: Between 2009 and 2018, HSA data shows that 11 Irish farmers were killed in ATV/quad bike accidents

Neasa CumiskeySunday World

An Irish man has reportedly died following a quad biking incident in Thailand.

The 24-year-old, from Carlow town, is understood to have been backpacking across South East Asia, KCLR News reported last night.

Read more

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance but will not be commenting further on the details of the case, “as with all consular cases”.


Today's Headlines

More Irish News

Download the Sunday World app

Now download the free app for all the latest Sunday World News, Crime, Irish Showbiz and Sport. Available on Apple and Android devices

WatchMore Videos