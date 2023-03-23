Young Carlow man (24) dies in Thailand quad bike incident

He is understood to have been backpacking across South East Asia

Dangerous: Between 2009 and 2018, HSA data shows that 11 Irish farmers were killed in ATV/quad bike accidents

The 24-year-old, from Carlow town, is understood to have been backpacking across South East Asia, KCLR News reported last night.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said that it is aware of the incident and is providing consular assistance but will not be commenting further on the details of the case, “as with all consular cases”.