Young boy Charlie Kenny (13) found safe and well
UPDATE: Gardaí say Charlie has been found safe and well
Gardaí are seeking the public’s help to find a teenager missing from Co Tipperary since this morning.
Charlie Kenny (13) left his home in Clonmel, Tipperary at 8am this morning, Tuesday, November 15.
He is described as being 4’8” in height and of a slim build with brown bushy hair and hazel eyes.
When he left home this morning, he was wearing grey tracksuit bottoms, a dark hoodie, and navy trainers.
Anyone with information on Charlie’s whereabouts is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
