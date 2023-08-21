Young Algerian refugee (26) named as victim of Dundalk car and e-scooters crash

Sifee Dine Boudissa, also known as Seif, was a talented soccer player

A garda closes off the road leading to the accident scene. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

Garda crash investigators at the scene of the fatal accident on the Armagh Road in Dundalk. Photo: Frank McGrath

A 26-year-old refugee who had fled to Ireland for safety just a year ago has died tragically in a collision involving two e-scooters and a car.

The young Algerian man, named locally as Sifee Dine Boudissa, also known as Seif, was a talented soccer player. He died as a result of injuries suffered during a collision on Armagh Road, Dundalk, Co Louth, on Saturday about 11.45pm.

It’s understood the man recently played in a refugee soccer tournament in Dublin, was a skilled forward and spent his days playing soccer, or riding his e-scooter.

These were two pastimes that allowed him “freedom” in a world that often felt “so uncertain”, one friend said.

A garda closes off the road leading to the accident scene. Photo: Ciara Wilkinson

The young man was on his e-scooter while his friend, another young refugee, was riding another e-scooter, when the collision with the car took place.

“Sifee was a lovely lad,” his grieving friend said.

“He was part of a team in Dundalk, who entered into a refugee soccer tournament recently and played in Dublin.

“Sifee was just a lovely guy. He was always friendly and he got on with everyone.

“He was polite and just an all round good lad. I knew Sifee and wanted to speak about him because he was a good human being,” the friend said.

“Refugees who come here are troubled with trauma, after fleeing their home countries.

“But Sifee did his best not to let that get to him. He seemed as happy as he could be and he wanted to build a future but he had not got a chance yet.

“He’d only been in Ireland for around a year and he was just starting to settle in.

Scene of fatal collision after car and e-scooters' crash in Dundalk

“Sifee just wanted to feel safe in Ireland. He had not got to the point of thinking about what he wanted to do with regards to getting a job one day because he was still trying to find his feet here.

“But he was settling well into Dundalk. Everyone who knew him or saw him about, we are all shocked about it.

“Most nights Sifee would be out playing football and if he wasn’t doing that, he’d take a ride on his e-scooter because those were the two things that brought him freedom in a world that had been so uncertain.”

The young man was a regular sight at astro pitches in Dundalk and he was popular with others who trying to make a new life in the town.

“It’s just a sad, sad loss,” the friend added.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the fatal collision.

Sifee, who died at the scene, was identified by someone who knew him.

His body was removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. His friend, who is also in his 20s, was treated for his injuries, as was the driver of the car.

Gardaí are appealing for information on what took place as the Dundalk refugee and asylum seeker community tries to come to terms with the death.

It is understood Sifee’s friends will be offered counselling to deal with their grief.

It is not known whether the young man has any family in Ireland.