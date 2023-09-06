WWE star Becky Lynch pays tribute to popular Ballymun wrestler who died suddenly aged 35

‘You were kind and genuine and talented and hilarious’

A well-known and popular Dublin wrestler who died suddenly aged 35 has been remembered by WWE star Becky Lynch as a “special pal”.

Tributes have been paid to the Dean Merton, known professionally as ‘Alexander Dean’ and ‘Sean South’, who was also a Bohemian FC volunteer following his death on Monday.

Known across Ireland and the UK, Ballymun native Merton, who was 35-years-old, mainly wrestled in the 2000s.

Trained by Fergal Devitt from Bray, known as WWE Grand Slam champion Finn Balor, he also worked out with Rebecca Quin, better known as WWE legend Becky Lynch.

Sharing a special tribute to Merton on social media, the Baldoyle wrestler said he was one of the first people who believed in her

"My pal. I wish you knew how special you were,” she wrote. “You were kind and genuine and talented and hilarious. I could talk to you about anything. I'm going to miss you.

“When I got my try-out you were one of the first people I told. I'd pick you up and we'd drive to Bray together, talking about life and wrestling and CrossFit.

Becky added: "We'd train in the freezing cold gym and laugh and banter and exchange holds. You believed in me. You were my friend and you were there for me through everything.

“And I was there for you. I wish I could have been there more. I'll miss our chats and your jokes. I won't miss working out with you cause you always killed me. Love you buddy. I'm going to miss you. Rest in Peace."

An integral part of Bohemian FC, Dean was a familiar face to anyone who followed the club across Ireland.

The club said everyone was “devastated to learn of the passing of lifetime fan, long-term member and volunteer Dean Merton”.

“He followed Bohs far and wide, rarely missed a game and so often drove his many friends to games. We send our condolences to all who knew and loved him."

On his death notice on his RIP.ie page it states that Dean is predeceased by his granddad Jimmy.

“Beloved son to Elaine and Stepfather John. Sadly missed by his loving mother, stepfather, cousins, grandmother Peggy, aunt Mandy, uncle Keith and their partners, extended family and adored friends,” it adds.

In the condolence section numerous messages of sympathy have been left including one that reads: “So sorry to hear of Dean's passing. An amazing coach and person. Always a pleasure going to the gym when Dean was there. He helped create and foster an amazing community. You are at peace now Dean. Deepest condolences to all his family.”

Another adds: “So very sorry to hear the news about Dean. Not spoken to him for many years. We had some good times and bad. Far too young. My condolences to his family and friends on their loss.”

Another person has written about how they trained with Dean for a few years across three gyms.

“I wasn’t the easiest or most conscientious student but Dean was always motivating and encouraged me to smash my goals and do better,” they said.

“I was so sad to hear this news. He always spoke to me in training about his beloved Nan and my thoughts are with her and all of Deans family at this time.