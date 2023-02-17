Worker’s Party says far-right activist Tommy Robinson ‘doesn’t give a damn’ about Ireland

The notorious British agitator has been slammed by the Worker’s Party as an ‘odious individual’ who is “stoking tensions solely to make more of a name for himself’

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson “doesn’t give a damn for Ireland or any of its people,” the Worker’s Party has warned.

The right-wing figurehead touched down in Ireland this week after revealing he was drawn by anti-immigration protests.

His arrival has been condemned by the Worker’s Party, who have warned supporters that he is getting involved “solely to make more of a name for himself”.

A spokesperson said: “He doesn't give a damn for Ireland or any of its people, and those who feel aggrieved by the mishandling of the current housing, cost of living, and refugee crises by the Government would be well advised to refrain from associating with this odious individual and those who have welcomed him here."

The group called Robinson an “English fascist” who founded the English Defence League and is “masquerading as a journalist nowadays”.

The Worker’s Party urged people to see his “intention of stoking tensions” in the country.

"It is strange that Robinson, a former member of the British National Party and the English Defence League, and a self-proclaimed loyalist who opposes the prosecution of British soldiers for their crimes in the north, would be welcomed here by self-proclaimed Irish patriots."

They added: "Do these people not care about the north? Do they not consider it Ireland?

"Robinson will leave after sowing whatever division he can, leaving people in Ireland to deal with any potential fallout.

"We would ask that anybody welcoming Robinson to Ireland consider this before giving him the time of day."

Robinson announced his arrival in Dublin with a message on the social media site Telegram, claiming no one “invited” him to Ireland but he was instead drawn by recent anti-immigrant protests – the organisers of which he praised.

He told followers that he is here to “ask questions and put together a piece, to show what’s happening.”

A founder of an Islamophobic organisation called the English Defence League, Robinson has been banned from most major social media platforms including Facebook.

The platform said “dehumanising language and calls for violence targeted at Muslims” led to his banning from the site in 2019.

He now uses Telegram to speak to his 115,000 followers about anti-immigration and anti-vaccine stories.

The far-right activist has a number of previous convictions for assault, drug possession, stalking and fraud.