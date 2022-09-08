Woman’s life saved by medics after bad reaction to drugs taken at Electric Picnic

The festival goer was brought to Portlaoise hospital where staff are said to have "saved her life" after what gardai called a “significant medical event” on the opening Friday night of the festival.

A woman who had been rushed to hospital after taking drugs at last weekend’s Electric Picnic was saved by the quick actions of medical staff, it has been reported.

According to the Leinster Express, the woman reacted badly after consuming a substance and became unresponsive.

In a critical condition she was “removed urgently” to hospital by gardaí.

“The brilliance of medical staff in Portlaoise hospital saved her life,” a senior Garda told the paper.

The festival organisers had issued three warnings about high strength illegal drugs tested by the HSE on site over the weekend.

On Friday, an alert was issued regarding “high strength ecstasy tablets in circulation onsite”, called Mybrand Purple skull pills.

MDMA powders or crystals were found to be “high strength” on Saturday following lab testing. On Sunday they warned that the HSE lab had identified 3-CMC, a synthetic cathinone substance.

However, this was an isolated incident in what was a relatively peaceful festival, the Leinster Express reports.

Gardaí had noticed “a definite reduction in levels of crime” and while there were some arrests made for people driving under the influence, these were “not in huge numbers”.

Drug detections were “on a par with other years” while a man caught with stolen phones was arrested and charged and is facing court.

Reports of assaults were also lower than at previous Electric Picnic festivals.

Traffic was the biggest issue for gardaí at the bigger than ever weekend festival.

“It was busier down to the increased numbers attending Traffic was quite a challenge. Even though large volumes arrived on Thursday, Friday was exceptionally busy.

“The general populace was good humoured and weren't interested in causing any bother, they were there for a good time. There was a general feelgood factor. The weather didn't seem to dampen anyone, many went home and came back,” the Laois senior Garda said.

Tickets for next year's festival go on sale online only this Saturday morning, with a loyalty registration scheme now closed.