Woman’s body that washed up in Scotland in 2006 may have come from Dublin Bay

Cold case investigators have launched an appeal to help identify the body of a woman that washed ashore in Scotland from Ireland more than 15 years ago.

The woman’s body was found on a beach at Port Logan, Stranraer, on Wednesday, November 22, 2006.

It is believed she may have entered the water in the Dublin Bay area based on tidal flows, weather, and the location of where her remains were found.

Investigators suspect that her body may have been in the water for up to six months, leading them to conclude that she may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006.

It is believed that the woman was aged between 30 and 50, was of thin build, and between 4ft 11in and 5ft 4in tall.

She was wearing size 10 black Bay Trading trousers, a white BHS size 34c bra, and tan-coloured tights when she was discovered.

Now, the Scottish Cold Case Unit at Glasgow Caledonian University (GCU) has launched a campaign in cooperation with missing persons charity Locate International using an updated facial reconstruction image of the ‘Port Logan Woman’ produced last year.

A series of posters, social media posts, a video and a dedicated website will appeal for help from the public over the coming weeks.

Dr Maureen Taylor, co-director of the Scottish Cold Case Unit at GCU, said: “The team have been undertaking a number of enquiries around the clothing she was wearing, a geographical profile of the location she was found, sea and air incidents and missing women from the UK and Ireland.

“Although she was found in southwest Scotland, it may be that she had lived in, spent time in, or had travelled to or from Ireland.

“Is there a friend or relative that you haven’t heard from or lost contact with who may have gone missing in the spring or summer of 2006? Is there someone who used to come to your place of work or leisure activities that you no longer see?

“We hope the facial reconstruction jogs someone’s memory and adds more pieces of the puzzle as to who she might be.”