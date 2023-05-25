Woman’s body found in ‘unexplained circumstances’ in Dundalk, Co Louth
The deceased was discovered at a residence on Bridge Street in the town centre on Wednesday evening, 24 May.
Gardaí have launched an investigation after a woman’s body was found in “unexplained circumstances” in Dundalk, Co Louth last night.
The deceased was discovered at a residence on Bridge Street in the town centre on Wednesday evening, May 24.
The scene is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.
A post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date which will determine the course of the garda investigation.
“No further information is available at this time,” a garda spokesperson told sundayworld.com.
