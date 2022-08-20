Woman who lost her family in Donegal road crash pens beautiful poem

‘There’s one more year of silent birthdays’

Geraldine Mullan with her husband John and children Tomás and Amelia who lost their lives in Lough Foyle in August 2020

A woman who lost her husband and two children in a horrific road crash in Co Donegal has asked them to send her signs today as she remembers them on the second anniversary of their deaths.

Geraldine Mullan managed to escape from the family car which accidentally drove into Lough Foyle at Quigley's Point on the night of August 20th, 2020.

The nurse pleaded with rescuers to let her go back into the water after the loss of her beloved husband John and children Tomás and Amelia.

Brave Geraldine has managed to survive her ordeal and has found ways of remembering and honouring the three people who meant most to her in life.

Today she will spend a lot of time in a beautiful field of sunflowers which she has planted near her home in Moville, the Field of Hope.

On her Facebook page Geraldine asked her late family to help her get through the most difficult of days.

She wrote "Send me signs today, keep me upright and wrap your heavenly arms around me."

Geraldine admitted that getting through her living nightmare is a struggle each and every day.

She added "Sometimes just breathing is all I can do, and on those occasions that's enough. My broken heart continues to beat with those precious words echoing in my ear from my beautiful daughter Amelia "there's 4 corners in your heart, daddy is in one corner, Tomás is in another corner, I'm in another corner and you're in the other corner.... when you're sad put your hand over your heart and we'll be there"....so today my heart will beat for the 4 of us. I will place my hand over my broken heart and close my eyes and think of you all & smile."

And she also admitted that sometimes her grief is as raw as the day she lost John, Tomás and Amelia.

"As I lie here all alone listening to the wind howling outside, it only seems like yesterday we were a family of four and there was music, love, laughter and joy in our home and in my heart....yet in the blink of an eye 2 years has passed since I last held you all, hugged you, kissed you, heard your voices, saw your beautiful smiles, & listened to your laughs.

"Time moves on, yet my pain, sadness, grief, heartache and loneliness are still as raw as they were on 20th August 2020.

"However the love you all showed me each and every day, the precious memories I have of us as a family of four and the love and support I have received from everyone since our accident has helped me to keep putting one foot in front of the other, to never lose hope and to take it a day at a time."

But she said she will continue to remember and honour their memories.

"When I walk through the Field of HOPE later today, I will stop, remember and acknowledge how lucky I was to be your wife my sweetheart John & how blessed I was to be your mum, Tomás and Amelia."

Geraldine also penned the following poem:

“Another year

There’s one more year of silent birthdays,

Milestone moments stuck in solemn guise,

No cards or cakes or candles to reflect on,

Smiles and laughs give way to tearful eyes.

There’s one more year of lost anniversary,

A broken thread where once all was strong,

No shared reverie or trips in to our archive,

Just a lonesome view magnifying a wrong.

Time will pass relentless,

And sadly without change,

I stay bereft and still at loss,

I must accept this strange.

There’s one more year of ongoing anguish,

With many questions painful and perverse,

No reasons yet revealed for this outcome,

No sliding door where I could seek reverse.

But there’s also one more year of knowing,

That I am held in the warmest of embrace,

With family, friends and a wide community,

In loving step they help me find the grace.

Time will pass relentless,

And sadly without change,

So I pick hope over abandon,

And will accept this strange.

Love you all to the sun, moon & stars

Your Galway girl/mummy Geraldine xxx”