Woman who died in boat fire in Carrick-on-Shannon in Leitrim was respected garda

Emergency services responded to reports of a fire on a boat on Bank Holiday Monday morning

Gardaí and emergency services at the scene of a boat fire in Carrick on Shannon. The boat was moved to a cordoned off secure slipway. Pic: Gerry Faughnan

The woman who tragically died in a fire on a boat in Carrick-on-Shannon was a highly respected female garda who was based in south Dublin, it has emerged.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the fire on the boat in Leitrim this morning, and the woman was later pronounced dead.

The scene is currently being preserved and investigations are ongoing.

It’s understood the garda was close to retirement.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí assisted emergency services following reports of a fire on a boat in Carrick-On-Shannon, County Leitrim, on the morning of Monday, August 7, 2023.

“One female has been confirmed deceased. The scene is currently being preserved. Investigations are ongoing.

“No further information is available at this time.”

