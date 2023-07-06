RIP | 

Woman who died at Wexford beach named as retired British Navy officer Maria Falls

Maria Falls. Photo: RIP.ie

Seán Ryan

A retired woman died after collapsing at a beach in County Wexford on Tuesday, July 4.

She has been named locally as Maria Falls (63) from Leany, Ardattin, Co Carlow. Maria was a former officer of the British Navy.

The incident occurred at around 8pm when Maria, who was out walking with a friend, suddenly collapsed at the water’s edge. Emergency services treated the her at the scene, but she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Her body was subsequently taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford (UHW) where a post-mortem examination was carried out and a file prepared for the coroner.

Read more

Maria was predeceased by her husband George, mother Eileen and brother Sean. Locals described Maria as a kind and generous woman who loved animals.

One neighbour wrote ‘’Our deepest condolences to Maria's family. As a friend of her late husband, George Falls, we have fond memories of everyone meeting at car shows throughout the years. Thinking of you all at this sad time’’.

In a statement, a garda spokesperson said ‘’Gardaí and emergency services responded to an incident at Ballymoney Strand, Co Wexford shortly after 8pm. A woman in her 60s was treated at the scene by emergency services personnel but was pronounced dead a short time later.

"The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will be carried out. A file will be prepared for the coroner."

Ms Falls’ remains will repose in Byrne's Funeral Home Crablane in Carlow on Friday from 2pm-8pm.

Her removal will take place on Saturday morning at 11.30am, to Mount Jerome Crematorium in Dublin, for cremation service at 1.30pm.


