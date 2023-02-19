Woman rescued from car after it was driven into sea in Bangor, Co Down
The tide was in and witnesses say they saw the black Nissan 350Z turn onto the beach and drive at speed the short distance into the oncoming tide.
A woman was rescued from a car after it was submerged in the sea at a Co Down beauty spot last night.
Dog walkers at Ballyholme Bay on the outskirts of Bangor were stunned on Saturday evening when a car careered across a short strip of the sand before crashing into the waves.
The tide was in and witnesses say they saw the black Nissan 350Z turn onto the beach and drive at speed the short distance into the oncoming tide.
Police and an ambulance crew rushed to the scene.
A woman was pulled from the car but she is not believed to have suffered injury.
Read more
The car was quickly swallowed by the sea but with it headlights still burning was clearly visible from the shore.
The car was still semi-submerged on the beach at Ballyholme Bay on Sunday morning.
It is not clear how the car came to be on the beach or why it entered the water.
In a statement the PSNI confirmed the incident.
“Police in Bangor received a report of a car, a black Nissan, in the sea at 8.20pm on Saturday February 18 at Ballyholme.
“The female driver of the vehicle was safely retrieved and attended hospital as a precaution.”
If you have been affected by this story, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie
Today's Headlines
Family fears | GAA star at centre of fraud probe in mental health facility after ‘attempting suicide’, family say
Col of Duty | Barry Keoghan introduces son Brando to ‘Uncle Col’ as stars arrive for BAFTAs
OUT OF HAND | Dear Maura: I caught my son masturbating over a photo of our au-pair
masked men | Man seriously injured after shots fired through his front door in Co Down
'Best Day Ever' | Dublin TD Paul Murphy welcomes first child with partner Jess after IVF struggle
'EMBARRASSING' | Mum reveals how gallbladder surgery after weight loss left her with chronic diarrhoea
dramatic rescue | Woman rescued from car after it was driven into sea in Bangor, Co Down
Guilty plea | Exposed: Meath woman who launched ‘savage’ attack on mum who had just given birth
Cool Runnings | Met Éireann warns of ‘freezing’ conditions as cold snap to bring -1C lows
'too professional' | Carl Mullen says 2FM co-host Doireann Garrihy doesn’t show favouritism on DWTS