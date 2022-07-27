Woman racially abused shop staff and tried to bite garda after being refused service

Judge had 145 previous convictions, mostly for public order offences, Dublin District Court heard.

A woman who was refused service in a shop for being drunk hurled racial abuse at staff, then became violent and tried to bite arresting gardaí.

Vicky Judge (51) was jailed for two months by a judge who said her treatment of the shop workers was “very nasty and uncalled-for” and her level of aggression was “worrying.”

Judge had 145 previous convictions, mostly for public order offences, Dublin District Court heard.

The accused, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour, failing to follow garda directions and violent behaviour in a garda station.

The court heard at 7.30pm on November 8, 2021, Judge was refused service in a shop on Westmoreland Street.

She became racially abusive to the staff and when asked to desist by gardaí, she verbally abused them and was arrested.

She was brought to a garda station, where she tried to spit at, kick and bite gardaí.

Separately, Judge was arrested for banging on the door at her mother’s house at Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 where she was not welcome, last April 28.

Judge was physically aggressive to the gardaí and kicked the patrol van.

Gardaí were again called to Gloucester Place at 5.2pam on April 30 and found Judge highly intoxicated. She shouted abuse and tried to bite a garda.

Gardaí were called to the Granby Centre hostel on Granby Row on June 15, where Judge was abusive to staff and other service users.

She was intoxicated and shouting obscenities, and kept walking out in front of oncoming traffic on the road.

The accused’s previous convictions were mostly for public order offences.

She had intellectual disabilities and a “very serious alcohol problem,” her solicitor Tony Collier said.

Judge Brennan said a lot of the offences before him featured a level of belligerence that made it difficult for gardaí.